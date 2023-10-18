We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Earhub Soft Foam Earplugs 10 Pairs
image 1 of Earhub Soft Foam Earplugs 10 Pairsimage 2 of Earhub Soft Foam Earplugs 10 Pairs

Earhub Soft Foam Earplugs 10 Pairs

£5.00

£5.00/pair

EARHUB SOFT FOAM EARPLUGS 10 PAIRS
EarHub premium soft foam earplugs are designed to reduce harmful or irritating noise by 33 decibels (SNR 33 dB). Brightly coloured and t-shaped / bell shaped for easy insertion and a secure fit. EarHub foam earplugs can help protect your hearing whether at work, at loud events or for a peaceful night's sleep.33 Decibels when used as directed.
Our mission at EarHub (www.ear-hub.com), is to help educate people on the importance of ear protection and help improve wellbeing as the go-to brand for ear health. We have developed a range of superior quality ear protection that protect the ears and promote a good night’s sleep. Earplugs can help attenuate noise if worn at all times during the exposure to loud volumes. Damage occurs at noise over 80dB, but you’d be surprised where those sound levels might be reached. Power tool and even hair dryers can reach volumes above the safe volume.
SNR 33 decibelsEarHub is a trademark of VH2 Ltd
Preparation and Usage Instructions for Use 1. With clean hands, free from hand creams or lotions, slowly roll down and squeeze the earplug between your fingers until it is compressed. 2. Insert the compressed earplug slowly into the ear canal. This is easier if the ear is gently pulled upwards and outwards. Keep the earplug in place until it has expanded back to fill the ear canal. 3. Refit the earplug if it becomes dislodged through movement. Before each fitting, these earplugs should be inspected. Do not use dirty or damaged earplugs.
Comfortable, secure fit, latex freeBPA Free

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Net Contents

10 x Earplugs

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Use1. With clean hands, free from hand creams or lotions, slowly roll down and squeeze the earplug between your fingers until it is compressed.2. Insert the compressed earplug slowly into the ear canal. This is easier if the ear is gently pulled upwards and outwards. Keep the earplug in place until it has expanded back to fill the ear canal.3. Refit the earplug if it becomes dislodged through movement. Before each fitting, these earplugs should be inspected. Do not use dirty or damaged earplugs.

