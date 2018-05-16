We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skittles Fruit Giants 141G

Skittles Fruit Giants 141G
£ 1.00
£0.71/100g

1/3 = 47 g

Energy
809
kJ
191
kcal
10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1722 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavours.
  • Have you ever tried catching the upside down rainbow? We have…and you'll find it in this Skittles Giants sweets. Skittles Giants are 3x bigger with the same crunchy shell and bigger soft centre with a bright explosion of fruity flavours. This Skittles sharing size bag is a chance to share all of that sweetness with friends, family or coworkers. Take Skittles Giants sweets to go, or stock your home or office sweets bowl with a sweet treat that everyone will love. Makes every celebration sweeter: perfect for birthday parties, big nights in with friends, or Halloween ‘trick or treat' sweets Celebrate special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more with the classic taste of Skittles sweets
  • No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • A sharing size pouch of Skittles Giants sweets 141 grams
  • Skittles Giants Fruits bag includes Orange, Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant and Strawberry flavours
  • Pack size: 141G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours E162, E163, E160a, E170, E100, E153, E133, Acid Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Emulsifier Lecithin

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.Best Before: See Bottom.

Number of uses

Portions Per Pack: 3, Portion Size: 47 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

141g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 47 g (%*)
Energy 1722 kJ809 kJ (10%)
-406 kcal191 kcal (10%)
Fat 4.2 g2.0 g (3%)
- Of which Saturates 2.4 g1.1 g (6%)
Carbohydrate 91 g43 g (17%)
- Of which Sugars 76 g36 g (40%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0.02 g&lt;0.01 g (<1%)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions Per Pack: 3 , Portion Size: 47 g--
Single Chocolate Bars & Sweets

Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

