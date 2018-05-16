Skittles Fruit Giants 141G

1/3 = 47 g
Product Description
- Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavours.
- Have you ever tried catching the upside down rainbow? We have…and you'll find it in this Skittles Giants sweets. Skittles Giants are 3x bigger with the same crunchy shell and bigger soft centre with a bright explosion of fruity flavours. This Skittles sharing size bag is a chance to share all of that sweetness with friends, family or coworkers. Take Skittles Giants sweets to go, or stock your home or office sweets bowl with a sweet treat that everyone will love. Makes every celebration sweeter: perfect for birthday parties, big nights in with friends, or Halloween ‘trick or treat' sweets Celebrate special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more with the classic taste of Skittles sweets
- No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
- Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
- Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
- A sharing size pouch of Skittles Giants sweets 141 grams
- Skittles Giants Fruits bag includes Orange, Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant and Strawberry flavours
- Pack size: 141G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours E162, E163, E160a, E170, E100, E153, E133, Acid Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Emulsifier Lecithin
Storage
Keep Cool and Dry.Best Before: See Bottom.
Number of uses
Portions Per Pack: 3, Portion Size: 47 g
Name and address
Net Contents
141g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 47 g (%*)
|Energy
|1722 kJ
|809 kJ (10%)
|-
|406 kcal
|191 kcal (10%)
|Fat
|4.2 g
|2.0 g (3%)
|- Of which Saturates
|2.4 g
|1.1 g (6%)
|Carbohydrate
|91 g
|43 g (17%)
|- Of which Sugars
|76 g
|36 g (40%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02 g
|<0.01 g (<1%)
|*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions Per Pack: 3 , Portion Size: 47 g
|-
|-
