Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Florentines 105G

If you made them cheaper I would buy more
A bit decadent but worth it.
Very tasty and good quality but expensive
Only 6 in box
Only 6 in box ! ok but not worth the price
they are quite tasty
Candied orange not salted caramel flavour
A nice florentine overall but with very misleading packaging. I couldn't taste the salted caramel at all, if I had to guess based just on the taste, I would have said these are candied orange flavoured. Furthermore, there are only 6 florentines in a box that could easily contain 12 of them so a bit of wasted packaging.
These are citrus flavoured, NOT salted caramel
Citrus peel is the main ingredient by weight after sugar. The predominant flavour is citrus peel, not salted caramel, chocolate, or almond/hazlenut. What a misleading name and description! Salted caramel fans will be disappointed. Do not waste your money: only 6 in a box, and contents do not match what is described. I would like my money back.
Lovely but overpackaged
The Florentines were really lovely but was soooo disappointed with the amount of packaging. Tesco, you must do better!