Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Florentines 105G

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Florentines 105G
£ 2.50
£2.39/100g

One Florentine

Energy
410kJ
99kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Almond, citrus peel, hazelnut and salted caramel Florentines, dipped in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • These Florentines are made to perfection for a chewy and crunchy texture, with a combination of flaked almonds and hazelnuts, all dipped in a smooth Belgian milk chocolate with a hint of salted caramel.
  • Belgian milk chocolate discs infused with Salted Caramel, topped with crunchy almonds and hazelnuts.
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Almonds (16%), Sugar, Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Hazelnut (5%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 33% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

105g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

If you made them cheaper I would buy more

4 stars

A bit decadent but worth it.

see above

5 stars

Very tasty and good quality but expensive

Only 6 in box

1 stars

Only 6 in box ! ok but not worth the price

they are quite tasty

5 stars

they are quite tasty

Candied orange not salted caramel flavour

3 stars

A nice florentine overall but with very misleading packaging. I couldn't taste the salted caramel at all, if I had to guess based just on the taste, I would have said these are candied orange flavoured. Furthermore, there are only 6 florentines in a box that could easily contain 12 of them so a bit of wasted packaging.

These are citrus flavoured, NOT salted caramel

1 stars

Citrus peel is the main ingredient by weight after sugar. The predominant flavour is citrus peel, not salted caramel, chocolate, or almond/hazlenut. What a misleading name and description! Salted caramel fans will be disappointed. Do not waste your money: only 6 in a box, and contents do not match what is described. I would like my money back.

Lovely but overpackaged

4 stars

The Florentines were really lovely but was soooo disappointed with the amount of packaging. Tesco, you must do better!

