Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Curry 400G

3.8(5)Write a review
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
869kJ
207kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a spiced coconut sauce.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Mild coconut curry flavoured with a hint of spice
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (31%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Onion, Coconut, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Chicken Extract, Cumin Powder, Flavourings, Fenugreek Seed, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Sugar Beet, Fennel, Mustard Powder, Alcohol, Nutmeg, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Allspice, Pimento Extract, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (183g**)
Energy475kJ / 113kcal869kJ / 207kcal
Fat4.2g7.6g
Saturates1.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g12.6g
Sugars3.2g5.9g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein11.8g21.5g
Salt0.58g1.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 366g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Loved this. Easy to eat and was delicious.

5 stars

A bit disappointed

3 stars

Ordered a different chicken curry but this was sent as the 1i wanted was unavailable but it did not have rice like the one I wanted don’t think I would order this again

Foul

1 stars

Possibly the worst meal ever. Inedible. Chicken??? I don’t think so. Cannot understand Tesco having this product!!

Really nice

5 stars

Good amount of chicken and plenty curry sauce

Chicken curry tasty meal.

5 stars

This was very very tasty,loved it. Had it with plain rice,(because I had to share it)added some chips.

