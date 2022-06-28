Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Curry 400G

Loved this. Easy to eat and was delicious.
A bit disappointed
Ordered a different chicken curry but this was sent as the 1i wanted was unavailable but it did not have rice like the one I wanted don’t think I would order this again
Foul
Possibly the worst meal ever. Inedible. Chicken??? I don’t think so. Cannot understand Tesco having this product!!
Really nice
Good amount of chicken and plenty curry sauce
Chicken curry tasty meal.
This was very very tasty,loved it. Had it with plain rice,(because I had to share it)added some chips.