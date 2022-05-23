We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Falafel & Houmous 85G

5(1)
Tesco Plant Chef Falafel & Houmous 85G
£ 1.15
£1.36/100g
Energy
851kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Falafel made with chickpeas, onion, herbs and spices and houmous made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice from concentrate and garlic.
  • 100% Plant based
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Falafel (59%) [Chickpeas, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Dried Potato, Lemon Juice, Reconstituted Garlic, Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Parsley, White Pepper], Houmous (41%) [Cooked Chickpeas, Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Salt].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Good flavour.

5 stars

Lots of flavour and a good purchase, would recommend!

