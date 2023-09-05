L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo 90ml

L'Or/P Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo 90ml For more long hair tips, visit www.loreal-paris.co.uk

- Fulfill Your Long Hair Goals: Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo is our Restoring Shampoo for long hair. A creamy caring formula that works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged lengths! Achieve your long hair goals with our long hair routine. Start with our Dream Lengths Shampoo followed by our Dream Lengths Conditioner, No Haircut Cream, Saviour Hair Mask and Frizz Killer Serum. - Caring Formula: Dream Lengths Shampoo is enriched with a cocktail of vegetal keratin, hair vitamins and castor oil in a formula that will nourish long, damaged hair. - Suitable For Long, Damaged Hair: This shampoo is ideal for long, damaged hair types. Enriched with Vegetal Keratin, it nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair. Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths? Follow our secret to fulfil your long hair goals with our hair growth shampoo. Our Restoring and clarifying Shampoo, a creamy caring formula, works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged hair lengths! Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of: - Vegetal Keratin - Hair Vitamins - Castor Oil It nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair. More sustainable *Instrumental test after 10 applications.

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1

Pack size: 90ML

Ingredients

1199524 C, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Mica, Coco Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L. C215722/2)

Net Contents

90ml

