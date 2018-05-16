Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum Drink 700Ml

Product Description
- CAPTAIN MORGAN SLICED APL RUM DRINK 700ML
- Discover our delicious Captain Morgan Sliced Apple. The crisp, juicy and balanced flavours of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple make this spiced spirit drink a cut above the rest. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple takes all the flavour of our iconic Original Spiced Gold and fuses it with bold notes of juicy, fresh apple and a subtle hint of ginger. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is delicious enough to enjoy over ice or with your favourite mixer. For zesty apple flavour, why not try a fresh and crisp Captain Sliced Apple & Lemonade? Just add lemonade, plenty of lime and some ice. Or make up a delicious, warm Captain Sliced Apple Hot Toddy during the colder months. Tastes even better when enjoyed together with good friends. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple - delicious, whichever way you slice it!
- Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is deliciously sweet, yet juicy & crisp
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- Captain Morgan Sliced Apple takes all the flavour of our iconic spiced rum and fuses it with bold notes of juicy, fresh apple slices and a subtle hint of ginger.
Alcohol Units
0.25
ABV
25% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Return to
- Captain Morgan Rum Co., 16 Great Marlborough St, London W1F 7HS
Net Contents
0.7l
