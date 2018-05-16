We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum Drink 700Ml

image 1 of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum Drink 700Ml
£17.50
£25.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • CAPTAIN MORGAN SLICED APL RUM DRINK 700ML
  • Discover our delicious Captain Morgan Sliced Apple. The crisp, juicy and balanced flavours of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple make this spiced spirit drink a cut above the rest. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple takes all the flavour of our iconic Original Spiced Gold and fuses it with bold notes of juicy, fresh apple and a subtle hint of ginger. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is delicious enough to enjoy over ice or with your favourite mixer. For zesty apple flavour, why not try a fresh and crisp Captain Sliced Apple & Lemonade? Just add lemonade, plenty of lime and some ice. Or make up a delicious, warm Captain Sliced Apple Hot Toddy during the colder months. Tastes even better when enjoyed together with good friends. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple - delicious, whichever way you slice it!
  • Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is deliciously sweet, yet juicy & crisp
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Captain Morgan Sliced Apple takes all the flavour of our iconic spiced rum and fuses it with bold notes of juicy, fresh apple slices and a subtle hint of ginger.

Alcohol Units

0.25

ABV

25% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Return to

  • Captain Morgan Rum Co., 16 Great Marlborough St, London W1F 7HS

Net Contents

0.7l

