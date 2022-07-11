Nivea Sun Sensitive Immediate Protect Spf50+ 200Ml

NIvea Sun Sens Immediate Prot SPF50+ 200ml

NIVEA Sun Sensitive Allergy Protect SPF50+ Spray provides you with instant and highly effective Ultra Spectrum Protection against sunburn, sun-induced allergies, and sun-induced skin damage. Specially designed for sensitive skin, NIVEA Sun Sensitive Allergy Protect sun spray is enriched with Aloe Vera, Liquorice extract and Antioxidants to create a gentle and soothing sun lotion that cares for delicate skin. Once applied, the sun cream spray provides reliable and immediate UV protection against sun burn, premature skin ageing and sun-induced allergies and irritations. The caring formula is also fragrance-free and water-resistant. NIVEA Sun cares for the skin and the planet with its Ocean Respect formula that is free from UV filters octinoxate, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and microplastic. The product has a 61% biodegradable formula. Protect the whole family with our Kids and UV Face Range too! To complete your summer care routine, try our After Sun range.

Ultra Spectrum Protection - Immediate protection from UVA/UVB and High Energy Visible Light (HEVL) effects such as premature skin aging. For Sun-stressed Skin - Unperfumed formula with Bio-Aloe Vera that protects from sun allergies and irritations. Water Resistant formula Ocean Respect Formula - free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of microplastic. With a 95% recycled bottle (without cap, pump )

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Isopropyl Palmitate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dibutyl Adipate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopheryl Acetate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, C18-38 Alkyl Hydroxystearoyl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cetyl Palmitate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

200ml ℮