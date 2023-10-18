We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Home
Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser Spray 440Ml

Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser Spray 440Ml

Low Everyday Price

£1.25

£2.84/litre

Dettol Antibac Surface Cleanser Spray 440ml www.rbeuroinfo.comwww.cleanright.eu
Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses††Viruses- Influenza - Type A H1N1, Human Coronavirus and RSV.Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser is proven to kill:Bacteria - E.coli, S.aureus, Listeria, Campylobacter, P.aerughosa, MRSA, Salmonella.Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser is proven to remove: Allergens-Pollen Particles, Dust Mites, Pet Dander
Widely RecycledDettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the RB group of companies©A.I.S.E.
No OdourKills Cold & Flu VirusGerm protection - benzalkonium chlorideFreshness - fragranceHelpers - sodium bicarbonate, sodium carbonate, sodium edetate, waterFree from - bleach, taint, dyesCleaners - alkylpolyglycoside (C9-C11), C12-C14 pareth-7
Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.096g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Suitable For:Kitchen surfaces, Chopping boards, High chairs, Children's toys, Baths & taps, toilet seats, FridgesNot Suitable For:Windows, mirrors, fabrics, painted or varnished surfaces. Do not use with detergents or other disinfectants. Avoid contact with plastic baby bottles, which can crack when steam has sterilised.How To Use:1. Turn nozzle to On position.2. Simply spray directly on to surface.3. Wipe over with Clean damp cloth & Allow to Dry.4. No need to rinse.5. With electric equipment spray on to cloth before wiping.

