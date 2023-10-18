Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser Spray 440Ml

Dettol Antibac Surface Cleanser Spray 440ml www.rbeuroinfo.com www.cleanright.eu

Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses† †Viruses- Influenza - Type A H1N1, Human Coronavirus and RSV. Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser is proven to kill: Bacteria - E.coli, S.aureus, Listeria, Campylobacter, P.aerughosa, MRSA, Salmonella. Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser is proven to remove: Allergens-Pollen Particles, Dust Mites, Pet Dander

Widely Recycled Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the RB group of companies ©A.I.S.E.

No Odour Kills Cold & Flu Virus Germ protection - benzalkonium chloride Freshness - fragrance Helpers - sodium bicarbonate, sodium carbonate, sodium edetate, water Free from - bleach, taint, dyes Cleaners - alkylpolyglycoside (C9-C11), C12-C14 pareth-7

Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.096g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage