We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen 12 Italian Inspired Amazeballs 336G

5(8)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen 12 Italian Inspired Amazeballs 336G
£ 2.75
£8.19/kg

3 balls

Energy
634kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned soya protein, formed into balls.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • SOYA PROTEIN Italian inspired and packed with soya protein, veggies, beans and basil perfect with pasta or in a sub roll.
  • Pack size: 336G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (41%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Butter Beans, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Maize Flour, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Salt, Yeast Extract, Pea Fibre, White Onion, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Basil, Modified Potato Starch, Oregano Leaves, Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Paprika, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Fennel.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

336g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 balls (77g**)
Energy824kJ / 198kcal634kJ / 152kcal
Fat10.9g8.4g
Saturates3.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate9.4g7.2g
Sugars1.0g0.8g
Fibre6.0g4.6g
Protein12.5g9.6g
Salt1.23g0.94g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 336g typically weighs 306g.--
View all Meatball Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

very tasty

5 stars

this product is excellent would definitely recommend them, they are very tasty, eat them with spaghetti and a tomato chilli sauce.

THE best meat substitute

5 stars

The texture is absolutely perfect; you'd think you were eating a true meatball. The taste is very very good, though if you are used to eating a meat ball you might find there is a little too much of a bell pepper taste

Tasty and good chewy texture

5 stars

Very tasty with a good texture, not crumbly or dry. Will be a regular on my list.

Actually amazeballs

5 stars

These are brilliant! Very pleasantly surprised by the texture, was expecting them to be quite soft but they're firm and meaty. Good flavour, had with spaghetti and marinara sauce. Will definitely buy again.

Amazing taste.

5 stars

These are literally so tasty. I can't believe they're not dead animals honestly. So good.

Wickeds best product

5 stars

Spaghetti with amazeballs amazing. What more can I say

Really great taste and texture, perfect with pasta

5 stars

Really great taste and texture, perfect with pasta!

Absolutely delicious.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here