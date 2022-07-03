Wicked Kitchen 12 Italian Inspired Amazeballs 336G

very tasty
this product is excellent would definitely recommend them, they are very tasty, eat them with spaghetti and a tomato chilli sauce.
THE best meat substitute
The texture is absolutely perfect; you'd think you were eating a true meatball. The taste is very very good, though if you are used to eating a meat ball you might find there is a little too much of a bell pepper taste
Tasty and good chewy texture
Very tasty with a good texture, not crumbly or dry. Will be a regular on my list.
Actually amazeballs
These are brilliant! Very pleasantly surprised by the texture, was expecting them to be quite soft but they're firm and meaty. Good flavour, had with spaghetti and marinara sauce. Will definitely buy again.
Amazing taste.
These are literally so tasty. I can't believe they're not dead animals honestly. So good.
Wickeds best product
Spaghetti with amazeballs amazing. What more can I say
Really great taste and texture, perfect with pasta
Absolutely delicious.
