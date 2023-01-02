Red Bull Sugar Free The Red Edition Watermelon 355Ml
Product Description
- Energy Drink with sweeteners and the taste of Watermelon
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
- Red Bull® the Red Edition Sugarfree.
- Niacin and vitamin B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue as well as to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Sugar Free
- Vitalizes body and mind
- Pasteurised
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavins), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
Storage
Best before: See base of can.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.
Name and address
- Red Bull Company Limited,
- Seven Dials Warehouse,
- 42-56 Earlham Street,
- London,
- WC2H 9LA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
355ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|10 kJ (2 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|0 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|Niacin
|8 mg / 50% NRV
|Pantothenic Acid
|2 mg / 33% NRV
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg / 143% NRV
|Vitamin B12
|2 µg / 80% NRV
|Vitamins:
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.
