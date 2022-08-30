We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Bakewell Cake Slices X5

4.3(39)Write a review
£1.80
£0.36/each

Per slice (28g)

Energy
417kJ
99kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1465kJ

Product Description

  • Almond and Raspberry Flavoured Sponge with a Raspberry Flavour Filling (18%), Finished with a Chocolate Flavoured Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar cake slices
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Deliciously Good
  • 99 Calories
  • Exquisite Raspberry and Almond Sponge with a Tasty Raspberry Flavour Filling
  • Deliciously better for you
  • Made with Real Fruit
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetener (Maltitol), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (1.5%), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Ground Almonds, Raspberry Purée, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweet Potato Concentrate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings, Black Carrot Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these deliciously good Bakewell sponge slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

5 x Sponge Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (28g)
Energy1465kJ417kJ
-349kcal99kcal
Fat12.2g3.5g
of which Saturates1.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate52.2g14.9g
of which Sugars20.6g5.9g
Fibre7.0g2.0g
Protein4.1g1.2g
Salt0.33g0.09g
This pack contains 5 portions--
39 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Bakewell Cake Slices

4 stars

I don’t actually eat this kind of stuff myself, but husband is a total Bakewell lover, also loves Mr Kipling bakewell. He ate them all, not at the same time, had them with ice cream, no complaints, so thumbs up. If you like bakewell, you will like these

Doesn't taste anything like cherry bakewell. Disap

2 stars

Doesn't taste anything like cherry bakewell. Disappointed in purchase.

They are ok. Soft and moist, a bit too sweet for m

4 stars

They are ok. Soft and moist, a bit too sweet for my liking, I think I was expecting them to be a bit less sweet considering they’re supposed to be ‘healthier’. Can’t really taste much more than just plain sweetness, not sure if I will buy them again.

Great, yummy cakes

4 stars

Really enjoyed these and even better as low calorie.

Really enjoyed these cake slices. I was pleasantly

5 stars

Really enjoyed these cake slices. I was pleasantly surprised by the flavour and enjoyed it more knowing they are only 99 cals each!

Mr Kipling does make delicious cakes and these Bak

4 stars

Mr Kipling does make delicious cakes and these Bakewell slices are no exception. They are very moist and the almond flavour is wonderful. I have given them 4 stars due to the high price.

Yummy!

5 stars

A lovely and moist sponge that’s packed with flavour. The raspberries add a lovely sweet flavour and the drizzle on top is perfect. You really wouldn’t know that they’re a lower sugar alternative which is perfect when i’m keeping an eye on my sugar intake!

Brilliant

5 stars

Delicious!! Much better than the original ones

Lovely little cake to have after dinner. My son l

4 stars

Lovely little cake to have after dinner. My son loves them and so does my husband. They are light and airy with a great taste.

I really liked the flavour of these, they were swe

5 stars

I really liked the flavour of these, they were sweet enough to satisfy my sweet tooth.

1-10 of 39 reviews

