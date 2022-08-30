Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Bakewell Cake Slices X5

Bakewell Cake Slices
I don’t actually eat this kind of stuff myself, but husband is a total Bakewell lover, also loves Mr Kipling bakewell. He ate them all, not at the same time, had them with ice cream, no complaints, so thumbs up. If you like bakewell, you will like these
Doesn't taste anything like cherry bakewell. Disappointed in purchase.
They are ok. Soft and moist, a bit too sweet for my liking, I think I was expecting them to be a bit less sweet considering they’re supposed to be ‘healthier’. Can’t really taste much more than just plain sweetness, not sure if I will buy them again.
Great, yummy cakes
Really enjoyed these and even better as low calorie.
Really enjoyed these cake slices. I was pleasantly surprised by the flavour and enjoyed it more knowing they are only 99 cals each!
Mr Kipling does make delicious cakes and these Bakewell slices are no exception. They are very moist and the almond flavour is wonderful. I have given them 4 stars due to the high price.
Yummy!
A lovely and moist sponge that’s packed with flavour. The raspberries add a lovely sweet flavour and the drizzle on top is perfect. You really wouldn’t know that they’re a lower sugar alternative which is perfect when i’m keeping an eye on my sugar intake!
Brilliant
Delicious!! Much better than the original ones
Lovely little cake to have after dinner. My son loves them and so does my husband. They are light and airy with a great taste.
I really liked the flavour of these, they were sweet enough to satisfy my sweet tooth.