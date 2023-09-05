L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Conditioner 90ml

L'Or/P Elvive Colour Protect Conditioner 90ml

- Britain's No.1 For Coloured Hair*: Coloured or highlighted hair? Try Britain's No.1 brand for coloured hair* Elvive Colour Protect. Our best conditioner for coloured hair, this range will protect colour vibrancy for up to 10 weeks**. - Caring Formula: Enriched with red peony and UV filter that works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip to help nourish, revive and protect coloured hair for up to 10 weeks**. - Suitable For Coloured Or Highlighted Hair: Ideal for coloured hair types, Colour Protect Conditioner protects hair against external aggressions and prolongs colour vibrancy***. - Blonde, Highlighted Or Silver Hair? Elvive Colour Protect shampoo and conditioner works together with our Purple Anti-Brassiness range. Elvive purple shampoo and conditioner helps to neutralise brassy tones and leave hair looking beautiful and bright- use as a weekly treatment alongside your Colour Protect daily routine. L'Oreal Conditioner by Elvive Colour Protect for Coloured or Highlighted Hair - Coloured or highlighted hair? Try Britain's No.1 brand for coloured hair* Elvive Colour Protect. Elvive Colour Protect Caring Conditioner is our best conditioner for coloured hair, enriched with red peony and UV filters, it works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip to nourish, revive and protect coloured hair or highlighted hair: - Protects colour for up to 10 weeks***. - Protects hair against external aggressions. - Elvive Conditioner for coloured hair prolongs colour vibrancy***. More sustainable *©2018 Nielsen data, value & units, Haircare (client defined) 52 w/e 06/10/18 GB Total Coverage **Consumer test on 170 women after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo & conditioner. ***Instrumental test after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo, conditioner and Extraordinary Oil for Coloured Hair.

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1* *Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Pack size: 90ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamide Mipa, Glycol Distearate, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Polyquaternium-53, Salicylic Acid, Poly (Linseed Oil), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Methyl Cocoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

90ml

Preparation and Usage