Zuccardi Serie A Malbec 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
£14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Wine.
  • The Zuccardi Serie A range demonstrates the richness and diversity of Argentina's many micro-climates and soils. Serie A stands for "Argentina Series" as the way of expressing our most representative grape varieties by recognizing the best growing regions specific to each, and selecting top vineyard sites along the foothills of the Andes Mountains.
  • This Malbec has a purple-black color and is bursting with blackcurrant and plum aromas. It is full-bodied with rich black cherry and chocolate notes and a velvety finish. All grapes are from estate vineyards in the Uco Valley, an exceptional area for Malbec, with the perfect combination of altitude and stony soils with large rock deposits, giving the wine fresh, spicy notes and structured, yet soft, tannins.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Argentine Food - A natural choice
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Zuccardi

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Sebástian Zuccardi

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Carefully selected Malbec grapes are fermented with indigenous yeasts with a gentle extraction to preserve the fresh red fruit flavours.

History

  • Some years before 1950, engineer Alberto ‘Tito' Zuccardi arrived in Mendoza from Tucumán, in northwest Argentina where his Italian grandparents had settled years before. He began experimenting with new irrigation systems because, back then as is the case today, water management is key due to its scarcity. In 1963 he planted a vineyard in the Maipú region, aiming to show other neighbouring farmers how his irrigation system worked, not realising that this would be the beginning of his life's passion.

Regional Information

  • The unique soils of the Uco Valley were formed thousands of years ago when ancient glaciers melted and formed raging rivers, known as 'brazos', that flowed from the Andes Mountains. These glacial rivers have helped create a rich landscape where native flowers, insects, and animals flourish. A perfect environment for cultivating the best grapes in Argentina.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Familia Zuccardi,
  • A-72320 Maipú,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Smooth and really elegant Malbec- will buy again!

5 stars

Really loved this wine. I normally find Malbec too heavy but this was really elegant and went perfectly with my pizza last night. Definitely one I will be buying again.

