Nivea Sun Sensitive Immediate Protect Spf30 200Ml

Nivea Sun Sens Immediate Prot SPF30 200ml

NIVEA Sun Sensitive Immediate Protect SPF 30 Spray provides you with instant and highly effective protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. Specially designed for sensitive skin, the NIVEA Sun Sensitive Immediate Protect spray is enriched with Aloe Vera and Jojoba Oil to create gentle and soothing sun protection that cares for delicate skin. Once applied, the sun cream spray provides reliable UV protection against sun burn, premature skin ageing and sun-induced irritations. The caring formula is also fragrance-free and water-resistant. NIVEA Sun cares for the skin and the planet with its Ocean Respect formula that is free from UV filters octinoxate, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and microplastic. Protect the whole family with our Kids and UV Face Range too! To complete your summer care routine, try our After Sun range.

Reliable Protection - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and premature skin aging. For Sensitive Skin - Unperfumed formula with Bio-Aloe Vera and Jojoba Oil soothes the sensitive skin. Water Resistant Ocean Respect Formula - free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of microplastic.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dibutyl Adipate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cetyl Palmitate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, Trisodium EDTA

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

200ml ℮