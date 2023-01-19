Casa Mana Tempranillo Garnacha Rose 75Cl

A great wine for the price
A full flavoured dry rose wine which would go well with fish or chicken or on its own! Excellent value
Excellent wine
Excellent quality and taste have been buying this since Tesco started stocking it, and am crushed when it is not available.
Excellent value
Far from the finest quality but amazing value for money
A delicious strawberry tasting rose wine
A great quality wine, delicious tasting strawberries and raspberries. Perfect for a Summer picnic, bbq or any occasions.
Light easy drinking and fresh tasting.
A light easy drinking rose with a fresh fruity flavour at a good price.
No flavour tastes like water won’t buy it again
