Casa Mana Tempranillo Garnacha Rose 75Cl

3.8(6)Write a review
image 1 of Casa Mana Tempranillo Garnacha Rose 75Cl

£3.79
£3.79/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
325kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ/63kcal

Product Description

  • Tempranillo Garnacha Rosé Wine. Product of Spain.
  • Enjoy this dry and fruity Tempranillo Garnacha rosé with aromas of strawberries and raspberries and lots of juicy berry flavours.
  • Casa Maña means 'the home of knowing our craft' and we certainly know our wine Perfect with chicken or fresh salads
  Casa Maña means 'the home of knowing our craft' - and we certainly know our wine!
  • © 2022
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis S.L.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Garnacha/Grenache

Vinification Details

  • The grapes undergo strict controls on the vineyards to determine the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. The must macerates in contact with the skins for 8-10 hours. Fermentation in stainless steel tanks at 16-18ºC for 10-12 days results in a light, clean and fruity wine.

History

  • The Solís family has a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • The area of Castilla-La Mancha, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula, is the world's largest vineyard. Varietal wines are made with one type of grape. Airen and Tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes from this area, while other non-native grape varieties sucha as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Viura, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay have excellent results due to the climate and terrain in this region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Bottled in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with chicken or fresh salads.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy260kJ/63kcal325kJ/78kcal
6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

A great wine for the price

5 stars

A full flavoured dry rose wine which would go well with fish or chicken or on its own! Excellent value

Excellent wine

5 stars

Excellent quality and taste have been buying this since Tesco started stocking it, and am crushed when it is not available.

Excellent value

3 stars

Far from the finest quality but amazing value for money

A delicious strawberry tasting rose wine

5 stars

A great quality wine, delicious tasting strawberries and raspberries. Perfect for a Summer picnic, bbq or any occasions.

Light easy drinking and fresh tasting.

3 stars

A light easy drinking rose with a fresh fruity flavour at a good price.

No flavour tastes like water won’t buy it again

2 stars

No flavour tastes like water won’t buy it again

