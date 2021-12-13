We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Patient Cottat Pouilly Fume 750Ml

image 1 of Patient Cottat Pouilly Fume 750Ml
£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Anciennes Vignes
  • Patient Cottat is a multi-generation award winning winery located in Verdigny, Loire Valley France. Our Anciennes Vignes (meaning 'old vines') is a Souvignon Blanc crafted in the prestigious Pouilly-Fumé appellation.
  • Made from old vines overlooking the Loire river, this cuvée has been specially selected for your enjoyment!
  • Varietal: 100% Sauvignon Blanc
  • Tasting notes: The Anciennes Vignes has a pale, gold color. Enjoy the intense, exotic and smoky flavors. The palate is rich with an elegant, refreshing acidity.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  The Anciennes Vignes has a pale, gold color. Enjoy the intense, exotic and smoky flavors. The palate is rich with an elegant, refreshing acidity.

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Patient Cottat

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Planted on great terroirs, thriving on a mild climate brought by the Loire River, the Sauvignon fully delivers its incredible potential. Our mission is to ensure that each vineyard reach their full ripening potential. Harmonious and respectufl vineyard practices enable us to pick great quality grapes resulting in minimal winemaking. The temperature controlled fermentation is followed by a 6-12 month fine lees ageing. The wines are bottled in Spring after a slight filtration.

History

  • Patient Cottat was a famous Master Goldsmith in mid-19th century France. Born in Paris, he loved the Berry region of central France. Anciennes Vignes is a Sauvignon Blanc wine produced from vines planted in the prestigious Pouilly-Fumé appellation of the Loire Valley.

Regional Information

  • On the other bank of the Loire River, just opposite to Sancerre, Pouilly-Fumé is world famous for its smoky aromas that epitomizes the Sauvignon Blanc aristocracy.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Food / Wine pairing: This cuvée pairs beautifully with white creamed meats, grilled fish or other delicate sea food.
  • Served chilled

Name and address

  • Patient Cottat,
  • À Verdigny,
  • 18300 France.

Return to

  • Patient Cottat,
  • À Verdigny,
  • 18300 France.

Net Contents

750ml

Elegant and fruity wine must have in the cellar!

5 stars

Wow absolutely great Pouilly-Fumé! Will serve it for Christmas! Very fruity and elegant, all what you are looking for in a Pouilly-Fumé. I totally recommend it

