Tesco Easter Egg Nest Surprise Cake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1928kJ / 460kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate frosting filled with mallow mix, coated with blue frosting, finished with dark chocolate shavings and edible egg decorations.
- With Hidden Centre Chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate frosting and a hidden centre of sweet mallow
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Dark Chocolate Shavings [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sunflower Lecithins), Shea Kernel Oil, Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates [Spirulina, Pumpkin, Apple, Beetroot Juice, Salt, Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Potassium Carbonate), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Curcumin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (78g)
|Energy
|1928kJ / 460kcal
|1512kJ / 361kcal
|Fat
|20.7g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|64.6g
|50.6g
|Sugars
|48.0g
|37.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
