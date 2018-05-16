New
Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs Bar 90G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil with sugar coated milk chocolate candy beans (20 %).
- Made with real orange oil and micro mini egg inclusions
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, E476), Starch, Orange Oil, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Colouring Foods (Juice Concentrates of Radish and Lemon, Extract of Carthamus), Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approximately 4 portions per tablet
Name and address
- UK:
- Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
Return to
- EU/Ireland:
- Carambar and Co.,
- 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
- 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
- France.
- Contact us:
- www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 5 segments (20 g)
|%* / Per 5 segments (20 g)
|Energy
|2149 kJ
|430 kJ
|-
|514 kcal
|103 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|27 g
|5.3 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|3.3 g
|17 %
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|12 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|60 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|5.4 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 4 portions per tablet
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.