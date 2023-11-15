We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lovehoney Boost Comfort Cushion Love Ring

Lovehoney Boost Comfort Cushion Love Ring

5(4)
£5.00

£5.00/each


Get it onThick, squishy and ultra-stretchy, this discreet love ring is super-easy to use and designed to intensify pleasure for you and your partner. Its comfy cushioned grip may help extend your playtime. Simply slip it on to enjoy blissful shared bedroom adventures time and time again.
Made from TPE. Does not contain phthalates.The shape and appearance of the product inside this package are a trademark and trade dress of Lovehoney Group Ltd. Copyright @ 2019.Lovehoney@ is a registered trademark of Lovehoney Group Ltd.
The sexual happiness peopleDiscover a happier youOne size fits mostPut a ring on it

Made in China

