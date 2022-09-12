Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Strawberry Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Refreshing
Like this but its hard to measure out the right amount But its one of my favourites sometimes there is a little inconsistency in flavour sometimes sweeter sometimes sharper.
The product is super tasty and amazing value for money. I just keep on drinking it as it’s so good.
Would give 0 stars if possible
Bring back double conc, this new quad conc is awful! Too difficult to dilute to right strength, if you dilute to the right taste the colour is very weak, if you dilute to the right colour the taste is too strong. The amount of colour is too low, there is also no mouthfeel, needs more juice/sugar. Once diluted to the right taste strength, I t’s a very thin, sharp taste, no mouth feel very poor product
excellent value nice taste
Excellent of product very tasty used to make glasses of drink particularly during the recent hot weather
Tasty and refreshing
I add a tablespoon of this to Greek yoghurt, lovely. Love it with lemonade, best thing Tesco did was quadruple the strength. Great way to reduce the use of plastic. Lasts for absolutely ages. My favourite is summer fruits but this is a close second. No chemical taste, sharp and refreshing.
Refreshing
Refreshing and taates of apple and strawberry. Not sure everyone realised it was quadruple strength but no complaints.
avoid
So incredibly sweet that it's undrinkable !
Hood strawberry flavour
Really lovely flavour & you only need a small amount of it.
Good quality
Lovely taste, used to love the Summer Fruits but this is now favourite with the family!