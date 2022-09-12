We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Strawberry Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

3.8(23)Write a review
Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Strawberry Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
20kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple and strawberry juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice From Concentrate (36%), Citric Acid, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavourings.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

23 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Refreshing

4 stars

Like this but its hard to measure out the right amount But its one of my favourites sometimes there is a little inconsistency in flavour sometimes sweeter sometimes sharper.

The product is super tasty and amazing value for m

5 stars

The product is super tasty and amazing value for money. I just keep on drinking it as it’s so good.

Would give 0 stars if possible

1 stars

Bring back double conc, this new quad conc is awful! Too difficult to dilute to right strength, if you dilute to the right taste the colour is very weak, if you dilute to the right colour the taste is too strong. The amount of colour is too low, there is also no mouthfeel, needs more juice/sugar. Once diluted to the right taste strength, I t’s a very thin, sharp taste, no mouth feel very poor product

excellent value nice taste

5 stars

Excellent of product very tasty used to make glasses of drink particularly during the recent hot weather

Tasty and refreshing

5 stars

I add a tablespoon of this to Greek yoghurt, lovely. Love it with lemonade, best thing Tesco did was quadruple the strength. Great way to reduce the use of plastic. Lasts for absolutely ages. My favourite is summer fruits but this is a close second. No chemical taste, sharp and refreshing.

Refreshing

4 stars

Refreshing and taates of apple and strawberry. Not sure everyone realised it was quadruple strength but no complaints.

avoid

1 stars

So incredibly sweet that it's undrinkable !

Hood strawberry flavour

5 stars

Really lovely flavour & you only need a small amount of it.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Lovely taste, used to love the Summer Fruits but t

5 stars

Lovely taste, used to love the Summer Fruits but this is now favourite with the family!

