Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 52 Wipes

Awful
These used to be very good,but now no. They are smaller, and have an off putting smell to them. Also, they have removed the plastic cap that used to keep them moist and the replacement is useless so we don't buy them anymore. Mr Pampers clearly doesn't wipe a baby's butt anymore.
Great product. Used for sticky fingers or just to
Great product. Used for sticky fingers or just to refresh.
Gentle wipes
My granddaughter uses these wipes for her baby. She loves them and says they feel gentle on his skin. The only thing we would change is that we would like them to have plastic discs for them to be pulled through a bit like pampers new baby.
Useless
Let's see the Tesco CEO and his management team try cleaning up poop using them. The plastic free wipes are useless, wasteful and their price an insult.
Great!
Fantastic quality, very very soft for my newborn’s delicate skin and for my 2 year old too.
Not good
Been my favourite wipes for many many years. Now, they're terrible! Difficult to get one out at a time ,slippery and thin, I have no choice but to try a different brand.
best wipes ever
useless product since becoming plastic free
useless as no stretch in them,(some adults use these and there needs to be stretch in them). Also they break up leaving you handling what ever you are trying to clean up, YUK!
Don’t do the job anymore!!!
1 star because I had too. Quality is so bad, I don’t like using them on me let alone my Grandchildren! They may be better for the environment which is great but you’ve taken away the softness. They’re not soothing anymore. You didn’t think this through and you’re not the only brand.
Quality gone downhill - like cheap brands
It takes us new mums a while to find the right product that works for us and our babies and there's nothing more frustrating than finding one of your regular products has been modified and as a result the quality has gone down significantly. We loved these Pampers wipes and didn't mind paying more for them over some of the cheaper brands/ranges of wipes out there because the quality of these wipes was amazing. They were very moist and soft and it meant they were able to clean my baby's bottom really well and without me having to apply too much pressure on her skin when wiping as the wipes cleaned the muck away very well. Now they feel like wipes that have been out in the sun for too long. In addition to this, one of the most annoying things about wipes in general is how lots of wipes come out when you're trying to pull one out but we never had that problem and it was another reason why we loved these wipes. HOWEVER, that has all changed now. If this is what Pampers is now offering - quite frankly a product that is no different to the cheaper brands including the supermarket own brands of wipes, then I will either be purchasing those supermarket ones and paying less for the same thing or searching for a better product out there. I can see that Pampers has gone 100% plant based with this product but it would've been nice if they had continued to offer the partially plant based one for parents like myself who want a product that actually says what it says on the packet- WIPES!