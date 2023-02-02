We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 52 Wipes

2.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 52 Wipes
£1.25
£2.40/100sht

Product Description

  • Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 52 Wipes
  • Your baby's sensitive skin is very delicate and deserves gentle cleansing, starting at the nappy change. Pampers Sensitive baby wipes' water-based formula provides a soft clean and mild skin protection for your baby's delicate skin. They contain 0% plastic, and are made with 100% plant-based fibres. The enzymes in pee and poo alter the skin's pH, increasing the risk of irritation and rash. Pampers Sensitive plastic-free baby wipes' unique formula is dermatologically tested and protects natural skin pH better than cotton wool and water, reducing the risk of skin irritation. Because Pampers Sensitive baby wet wipes are designed with delicate newborn skin in mind, they do not contain alcohol, perfume or dyes.
  • Soft & gentle clean for delicate skin
  • Baby wipes with 100% plant-based fibres, 0% plastic
  • Unique water-based formula that protects natural skin pH
  • 0% alcohol, perfume or dyes
  • Dermatologically tested and approved by Skin Health Alliance Dermatologists
  • Helps protect sensitive skin from irritation better than cotton wool & water
  • Safe for newborn skin. Suitable for bottom, hands & face
  • Pack size: 52SHT

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Isoamyl Laurate, Xanthan Gum

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridgeSurreyKT13 0XPUnited Kingdom

Safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

10 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Awful

1 stars

These used to be very good,but now no. They are smaller, and have an off putting smell to them. Also, they have removed the plastic cap that used to keep them moist and the replacement is useless so we don't buy them anymore. Mr Pampers clearly doesn't wipe a baby's butt anymore.

Great product. Used for sticky fingers or just to

5 stars

Great product. Used for sticky fingers or just to refresh.

Gentle wipes

4 stars

My granddaughter uses these wipes for her baby. She loves them and says they feel gentle on his skin. The only thing we would change is that we would like them to have plastic discs for them to be pulled through a bit like pampers new baby.

Useless

1 stars

Let's see the Tesco CEO and his management team try cleaning up poop using them. The plastic free wipes are useless, wasteful and their price an insult.

Great!

5 stars

Fantastic quality, very very soft for my newborn’s delicate skin and for my 2 year old too.

Not good

1 stars

Been my favourite wipes for many many years. Now, they're terrible! Difficult to get one out at a time ,slippery and thin, I have no choice but to try a different brand.

best wipes ever

5 stars

best wipes ever

useless product since becoming plastic free

1 stars

useless as no stretch in them,(some adults use these and there needs to be stretch in them). Also they break up leaving you handling what ever you are trying to clean up, YUK!

Don’t do the job anymore!!!

1 stars

1 star because I had too. Quality is so bad, I don’t like using them on me let alone my Grandchildren! They may be better for the environment which is great but you’ve taken away the softness. They’re not soothing anymore. You didn’t think this through and you’re not the only brand.

Quality gone downhill - like cheap brands

1 stars

It takes us new mums a while to find the right product that works for us and our babies and there's nothing more frustrating than finding one of your regular products has been modified and as a result the quality has gone down significantly. We loved these Pampers wipes and didn't mind paying more for them over some of the cheaper brands/ranges of wipes out there because the quality of these wipes was amazing. They were very moist and soft and it meant they were able to clean my baby's bottom really well and without me having to apply too much pressure on her skin when wiping as the wipes cleaned the muck away very well. Now they feel like wipes that have been out in the sun for too long. In addition to this, one of the most annoying things about wipes in general is how lots of wipes come out when you're trying to pull one out but we never had that problem and it was another reason why we loved these wipes. HOWEVER, that has all changed now. If this is what Pampers is now offering - quite frankly a product that is no different to the cheaper brands including the supermarket own brands of wipes, then I will either be purchasing those supermarket ones and paying less for the same thing or searching for a better product out there. I can see that Pampers has gone 100% plant based with this product but it would've been nice if they had continued to offer the partially plant based one for parents like myself who want a product that actually says what it says on the packet- WIPES!

