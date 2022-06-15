Tesco Fish Pie 400G

Always On My Orders
Friday would not be Fryday without my fish pie. Tasty and just enough for me.
Smell my fingers
It’s fishy and i ate it!What else were you expecting me to do with it?Clean my windows with it!
A nice pie overall. Could have done with a little
A nice pie overall. Could have done with a little more fish/prawns. Plenty of mash. Cooked up well.
Good value for money plenty of fish taste deliciou
Good value for money plenty of fish taste delicious
The fish pie was OK but would not buy it again the
The fish pie was OK but would not buy it again the fish in the pie,was grey and chewy mash was OK and the sauce the same but overall disappointing
Worst ever
Worst fish pie ever I know it was cheap but was inedible. Smelt awful and tasted worse.
Delicious very filling no bones ever
Delicious very filling no bones ever
Needs improvement
The flavour was good but it had a lot of bones in it which spoiled the enjoyment
Not good value for money.
I was very disappointed with this item. Not only has it gone up in price it has also gone down in size. The one I had was full of potatoe and hardly any fish. I'm thinking of not purchasing this product any more.
good quality
good quality