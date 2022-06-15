We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fish Pie 400G

Tesco Fish Pie 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1628kJ
387kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

low

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

low

14%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Pollock in a Cheddar cheese sauce topped with mashed potato and Cheddar cheese crumb.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Pollock in a creamy Cheddar sauce topped with buttery mash.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Pollock (Fish) (17%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese Crumb [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Caramelised Sugar], Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best result oven heat. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 6 mins 30 secs / 6 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 11 mins 30 secs / 10 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power 6 minutes (800W / 900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.. Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Always On My Orders

5 stars

Friday would not be Fryday without my fish pie. Tasty and just enough for me.

Smell my fingers

5 stars

It’s fishy and i ate it!What else were you expecting me to do with it?Clean my windows with it!

A nice pie overall. Could have done with a little

4 stars

A nice pie overall. Could have done with a little more fish/prawns. Plenty of mash. Cooked up well.

Good value for money plenty of fish taste deliciou

5 stars

Good value for money plenty of fish taste delicious

The fish pie was OK but would not buy it again the

3 stars

The fish pie was OK but would not buy it again the fish in the pie,was grey and chewy mash was OK and the sauce the same but overall disappointing

Worst ever

1 stars

Worst fish pie ever I know it was cheap but was inedible. Smelt awful and tasted worse.

Delicious very filling no bones ever

5 stars

Delicious very filling no bones ever

Needs improvement

3 stars

The flavour was good but it had a lot of bones in it which spoiled the enjoyment

Not good value for money.

3 stars

I was very disappointed with this item. Not only has it gone up in price it has also gone down in size. The one I had was full of potatoe and hardly any fish. I'm thinking of not purchasing this product any more.

good quality

5 stars

good quality

