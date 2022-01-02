We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Beef Shin with a Rich Red Wine & Truffle Infused Gravy Serves 8-10

£31.50
£9.85/kg

1/8 of a pack

Energy
1784kJ
425kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
19.0g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

low

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked seasoned beef with sachets of beef, red wine and truffle gravy.
  • Slow cooked bone in beef shin with a rich red wine and ruby port and truffle gravy. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 3.2KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (87%), Beef and Truffle Gravy (12%) [Water, Red Wine (Suphites), Port (Sulphites), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Roasted Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Tomato Purée, Truffle, Black Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring], Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 90 mins Empty contents of the pouch into a roasting tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 90 minutes basting regularly. Remove from oven and leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Hob
Instructions: For the gravy, pour the contents of the sachets into a saucepan and simmer over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Serve with the beef.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place sauce sachets to one side.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3.215kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (209g)
Energy853kJ / 204kcal1784kJ / 425kcal
Fat9.1g19.0g
Saturates3.2g6.7g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0.5g1.0g
Protein29.9g62.6g
Salt0.28g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Christmas Day

4 stars

The meat was very tender so you don´t even need a knife to cut it. It was also very tasty and succulent. For me, it was a bit spicy but my family loved the spiciness.

