Tesco Finest Beef Shin with a Rich Red Wine & Truffle Infused Gravy Serves 8-10

Christmas Day
The meat was very tender so you don´t even need a knife to cut it. It was also very tasty and succulent. For me, it was a bit spicy but my family loved the spiciness.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 204kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef (87%), Beef and Truffle Gravy (12%) [Water, Red Wine (Suphites), Port (Sulphites), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Roasted Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Tomato Purée, Truffle, Black Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring], Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Peppercorns.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 90 mins Empty contents of the pouch into a roasting tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 90 minutes basting regularly. Remove from oven and leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Instructions: For the gravy, pour the contents of the sachets into a saucepan and simmer over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Serve with the beef.
Made using British beef.
Remove outer packaging and place sauce sachets to one side.
8 Servings
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
3.215kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (209g)
|Energy
|853kJ / 204kcal
|1784kJ / 425kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|19.0g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|29.9g
|62.6g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: This product will contain bones.
