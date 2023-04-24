Masking Sheet Aloe Vera & Cucumber Face Mask 20Ml

MASKING SHEET ALOE VERA & CUE FACE MASK 20ML

Soothe and refresh skin with this calming sheet face mask. Enriched with hydrating aloe vera & cooling cucumber extract to soothe skin and leave it smooth and fresh. Perfect to calm stressed skin.

Calming Hydrating aloe vera & cooling cucumber extract to soothe skin and leave it smooth and fresh Cruelty free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Saccharomyces/Rice Ferment Filtrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 60, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Carbomer, Arginine, Hydrogenated Lecithin, C12-13 Pareth-9, Propanediol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Lactobacillus Ferment, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Inulin Lauryl Carbamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Surfactin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Linalool

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

20ml ℮

Preparation and Usage