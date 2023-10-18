Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Ml

Nivea Sun Kids Prot & Care SPF50+ 270ml

NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Trigger Spray provides children UV protection against sunburn & long-term skin damage. The formula absorbs quickly, supports the skin's protective barrier and provides long-lasting moisture to reduces the risk of sun allergies. NIVEA cares for your skin & planet: The formula is 68% biodegradable & respects the ocean by being free from UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene & free of Microplastic. 50% Recycled plastic bottle & pump (without label).

Highly Effective - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and long-term skin damage whilst the formula is extra water resistant For Kid's Delicate Skin - Reliable sun protection that helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. Whilst it supports the skin's protective barrier and provides long-lasting moisture. Skin compatibility pediatrically approved Convenient - Easy to apply formula in a Trigger Spray format for easy application Sustainability - The formula is 68% biodegradable and respects the Ocean by being free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of Microplastic. 50% Recycled plastic bottle & pump (without label)

Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dibutyl Adipate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Cetyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Diisostearoyl Polyglyceryl-3 Dimer Dilinoleate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

270ml ℮