We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Ml
image 1 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Mlimage 2 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Mlimage 3 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Mlimage 4 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Ml

Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spf50+ 270Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.90

£2.93/100ml

Nivea Sun Kids Prot & Care SPF50+ 270ml
NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Trigger Spray provides children UV protection against sunburn & long-term skin damage. The formula absorbs quickly, supports the skin's protective barrier and provides long-lasting moisture to reduces the risk of sun allergies.NIVEA cares for your skin & planet:The formula is 68% biodegradable & respects the ocean by being free from UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene & free of Microplastic. 50% Recycled plastic bottle & pump (without label).
Highly Effective - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and long-term skin damage whilst the formula is extra water resistantFor Kid's Delicate Skin - Reliable sun protection that helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. Whilst it supports the skin's protective barrier and provides long-lasting moisture. Skin compatibility pediatrically approvedConvenient - Easy to apply formula in a Trigger Spray format for easy applicationSustainability - The formula is 68% biodegradable and respects the Ocean by being free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of Microplastic. 50% Recycled plastic bottle & pump (without label)
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dibutyl Adipate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Cetyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Diisostearoyl Polyglyceryl-3 Dimer Dilinoleate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

270ml ℮

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here