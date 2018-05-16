New
Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 55G
Per Bunny
- Energy
- 247kJ
-
- 59kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including rice based crispy pieces (6%).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with KITKAT Milk Chocolate Filled Bunnies! The KITKAT Bunnies are mini creamy milk chocolate bunnies with a crispy wafer and milk chocolate filling. These bunnies are a first for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. KITKAT Bunnies use sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn and KITKAT Bunny Giant Egg. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Contains approximately 5 wrapped pieces.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CH-042-043
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Sociéte des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Smooth creamy milk chocolate bunnies with a crispy wafer and chocolate centre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Flour, Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder*, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Fibre (Bamboo), *Rainforest Alliance Certified, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bunny = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- UK:0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
55g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bunny
|% RI**
|Energy
|2242kJ
|247kJ
|-
|537kcal
|59kcal
|3%
|Fat
|31.4g
|3.5g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|6.1g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|5.5g
|6%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|0.7g
|1%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.03g
|<1%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
