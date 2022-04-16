Neat Antibacterial Multisurface Cleaner Mango & Fig 30Ml

Corrosive

ANTI-BAC MULTI-SURFACE CONCENTRATE

DO NOT USE THE PRODUCT UNDILUTED.

DO NOT SWALLOW. THESE WARNINGS DO NOT APPLY WHEN DILUTED AS INSTRUCTED.

Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long-lasting effects. Contains: 4-Tertbutylcydohexylacetate. May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children.

Avoid release to the environment. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/ face protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/ doctor.

Dispose of contents/container in accordance with national regulations.

Contains: Alcohols, C12-14, Ethoxylated, C9-11 Pareth-9,Alkyl (C12-16) Dimethylbenzyl Ammonium Chloride (ADBAC/BKC (C12 -16): 23g/100g product.

DANGER