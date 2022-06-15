We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lamb Rogan Josh With Pilau Rice 400G

3.2(6)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Rogan Josh With Pilau Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1832kJ
436kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

low

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.60g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated lamb in a spiced onion, tomato and yogurt sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato yogurt curry made with a traditional spice blend.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Lamb (21%) [Lamb, Water, Salt, Ginger Purée, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Rapeseed Oil], Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cinnamon, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Mace, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 25mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartments in half. Place the Lamb Rogan Josh on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 seconds
Snap the compartments in half.
Place the Lamb Rogan Josh in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both compartments on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy458kJ / 109kcal1832kJ / 436kcal
Fat3.4g13.6g
Saturates1.2g4.8g
Carbohydrate13.1g52.4g
Sugars2.4g9.6g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein5.6g22.4g
Salt0.40g1.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée..

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Won't be buying this again.

1 stars

Sorry Tesco, I love the Coop one but yours was awful. The lamb was like tofu for some reason, absolutely no chew factor and the sauce was watery. I had to keep spitting out really uncooked onion. Unfortunately, it didn't smell particularly nice either. The rice was unpleasant with no seasoning. I cooked in micro as per instructions.

Fine if you don't want much meat

3 stars

The taste and quality was fine but there was too little meat and I would rather pay more for additional meat.

Very good taste, well cooked and easy to heat up.

5 stars

Very good taste, well cooked and easy to heat up. Tasty rice as well.

Disappointingly tasteless

1 stars

Disappointingly lacking in taste with little meat content- not recommended.

meaty plenty of flavour tastes good. yeah good!!

4 stars

meaty plenty of flavour tastes good. yeah good!!

Perfect tasting Lamb Rogan

5 stars

This ready meal is excellent quality and the taste is perfect. I like that they are fresh and easy to cook in the microwave to perfection. The lamb is always cooked well - very tender. You can freeze them but have to defrost before use which does not affect the taste/qaulity. They are fairly priced for the quality and taste.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here