Tesco Lamb Rogan Josh With Pilau Rice 400G

Won't be buying this again.
Sorry Tesco, I love the Coop one but yours was awful. The lamb was like tofu for some reason, absolutely no chew factor and the sauce was watery. I had to keep spitting out really uncooked onion. Unfortunately, it didn't smell particularly nice either. The rice was unpleasant with no seasoning. I cooked in micro as per instructions.
Fine if you don't want much meat
The taste and quality was fine but there was too little meat and I would rather pay more for additional meat.
Very good taste, well cooked and easy to heat up.
Very good taste, well cooked and easy to heat up. Tasty rice as well.
Disappointingly tasteless
Disappointingly lacking in taste with little meat content- not recommended.
meaty plenty of flavour tastes good. yeah good!!
Perfect tasting Lamb Rogan
This ready meal is excellent quality and the taste is perfect. I like that they are fresh and easy to cook in the microwave to perfection. The lamb is always cooked well - very tender. You can freeze them but have to defrost before use which does not affect the taste/qaulity. They are fairly priced for the quality and taste.