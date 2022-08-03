We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Northumbria Spring Sparkling Spring Water 12X330ml

Write a review
£5.00
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Spring Water
  • Our spring water has naturally higher levels of calcium and magnesium than most other waters.
  • From the Land of the Far Horizons
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place away from direct sunlight, strong odours, and chemicals.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Served ice cold, our water tastes cool and fresh from the first, to the last sip. Enjoy the ultimate refreshment experience with Northumbria Spring.
  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clearly Drinks Ltd,
  • Riverside Road,
  • Sunderland,
  • SR5 3JG.

Return to

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis mg/l
Calcium Ca107
Magnesium Mg47
Sodium Na22
Potassium K2.2
Iron Fe<0.02
Chloride Cl47
Sulphate SO4157
Nitrate NO329
Fluoride F<0.2
pH F7.2
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Handy to take out

5 stars

Nice product handy to take out

This isn't just water!

5 stars

Excellent addition to the product range

