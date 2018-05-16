We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Turkish Edremit Olives 140G

Tesco Turkish Edremit Olives 140G
£ 3.50
£2.50/100g

¼ of a pack

Energy
337kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.30g

high

22%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Stone-in Edremit olives in rapeseed oil.
  • Cracked olives grown in the Mersin region of Turkey and dressed in a light oil
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Edremit Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Olives contain olive stones.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g

Safety information

Olives contain olive stones.

