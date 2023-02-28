Guinness Draught Nitrosurge Device
Product Description
- Guinness Draught Nitrosurge Device
- The NITROSURGE™ Device is your complete pouring experience, using innovative technology to put you in control of the iconic Guinness™ two-part pour. Working exclusively with Guinness™ NITROSURGE™ cans, it delivers the satisfyingly smooth Guinness you enjoy, at home.
- Simple to use, Guinness NitroSurge cans and the NitroSurge Device puts the craft of Draught in your hands
- Designed by our Guinness innovators, designers, and taste experts, NitroSurge brings the iconic two-part pour to everyone, everywhere, every time.
- Take control of the iconic Guinnness surge and settle and craft yourself a perfectly doomed pint from the comfort of you own home - or wherever you enjoy Guinness
- NitroSurge is a complete, portable pouring experience that uses innovative ultrasonic technology so you can enjoy a beautifully smooth Guinness wherever you are
- Guinness have married technology and innovation to create something special. Guinness NitroSurge is your complete pouring experience. Delivers the satisfyingly smooth Guinness you enjoy, at home.
- The Guinness NitroSurge Device uses ultrasonic technology to break down the nitrogen in Guinness and give you a beautifully smooth two-part pour every time. Expertly designed to create perfectly formed nitrogen bubbles, creating the surge and flavour of beautiful, great-tasting Guinness for every pour
Information
Preparation and Usage
- How to use the NitroSurge Device
- 1. Connect - to pour your own delicious Guinness, open a cold NitroSurge can, align the device nozzle with the can opening and push the device firmly into place.
- 2. Activate - Push the power button to activate - the Guinness Harp will illuminate indicating the device is ready for use.
- 3. Pour - Your Guinness NitroSurge Device is now ready for use.
Warnings
- Use with Guinness NITROSURGE cans only. Not to be used with a standard can of Guinness Draught. Do not submerge in water. Not dishwasher safe. DO NOT wash while the device is charging.
Name and address
- Guinness & Co,
- St James's Gate,
- Dublin 8.
Return to
- Guinness & Co,
- St James's Gate,
- Dublin 8.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Use with Guinness NITROSURGE cans only. Not to be used with a standard can of Guinness Draught. Do not submerge in water. Not dishwasher safe. DO NOT wash while the device is charging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.