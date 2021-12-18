We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Arthur Barolet Savigny Les Beaune 750Ml

image 1 of Arthur Barolet Savigny Les Beaune 750Ml
£25.00
£25.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Arthur Barolet Savigny Les Beaune 750Ml
  • Wines from Burgundy are famous for their finesse and elegancy. White wines are made from Chardonnay or Aligote grapes and red wines mainly from Pinot Noir. The "terroirs" (soil and climate) from Burgundy produce charming fruity wines, well balanced, medium body.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Arthur Barolet

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pierre Jhean

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Slow vinification in tank for minimum of 25 days followed by maturation in tank for 6 months. Wine is then transferred to French oak barrels for further 11 months of maturation.

History

  • In 1830, Arthur Barolet founded a small family business in the city of Beaune which only had a limited customer following for the quality of its wines. His grandson, Dr Arthur Barolet, took over the family business and quickly gained a reputation for producing great wines with fantastic ageing potential. The range of Arthur Barolet wines is produced by a dedicated team using the best of their skills and modern equipment to enhance the genuine character of each appellation and terroir

Regional Information

  • Wine is sourced from a wholly owned 4.5 hectare vineyard located in the Cote de Beaune area of Burgundy, located between the village of Beaune and the world famous Nuits-Saint-George.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 4 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve the whites around 13-15°C and the reds at 15-17°C.

Name and address

  • Arthur Barolet,
  • à Savigny-les-Beaune,
  • France.

Return to

  • Arthur Barolet,
  • à Savigny-les-Beaune,
  • France.

Net Contents

750ml

Delicios

5 stars

This is one of the best red wines I ever drank, and I've sampled a few.

