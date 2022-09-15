We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jura 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

4(2)Write a review
£42.00
£60.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Our 14 year old
  • Is a celebration of the heart of Jura; its people. A close-knit group of around 212 passionate individuals, we are inspired by their life on this island, distilling their essence in our whisky. Whether you are coming from near or far, you can always rely on a warm welcome from this inviting, tiny community; the lifeblood of our island home. Every time you pour a glass you're raising a dram with the islanders who make it and with every rye-spiced sip you will taste Jura's bright and characterful spirit, a gift from our tiny island community to you. Matured in American white oak ex bourbon and hand selected American rye barrels, the casks deliver depth and complexity to our 14 year old single malt with layered spice, aromatic, herbal and floral qualities.
  • Reminiscent of warm evenings on the island, our classic fresh citrus and vanilla character is balanced with the herbal and floral qualities of the American rye barrels to deliver aromas of mango, fresh mint and crushed almonds. On the palate, the whisky reveals toffee apple richness with layers of cinnamon, vibrant vanilla and cacao, followed by a long and nutty finish with maple syrup, guava and soft wood spice.
  • Welcome to Jura
  • A few miles off the west coast of Scotland. You'll find our island: Remote, sometimes wild, yet always beautiful. Home to around 212 islanders, one road, one pub and one whisky distillery. Since 1810, this unique island malt has been our greatest endeavour and our greatest reward. Its creation crafting an unbreakable bond between our Island, our people and our whisky.
  • American Rye Cask
  • Aged 14 Years
  • Matured in American White Oak Ex Bourbon and Hand Selected American Rye Barrels
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Importer address

  • Stillman Spirits SL,
  • PSO Castellana 259D,
  • 28046 Madrid.

Return to

  • jurawhisky.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

OK.

3 stars

Much like 12 year old but more expensive.

Great taste and flavour.

5 stars

This is extremely good quality whisky which I'd highly recommend. Will definitely be buying this again.

