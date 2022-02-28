Gillette Labs Shaving Foam 240ml

Gillette Labs Quick Rinse Shave Foam 240ml

GilletteLabs by Gillette Quick Rinse Shave Foam is a lightweight formula that easily rinses clean. This men’s shaving foam is made without alcohol or dyes and helps protect the skin while shaving. To use, simply apply, shave, and rinse. To experience a quick, easy and refreshing shave, or the feeling of a hot towel shave, use this shaving foam with GilletteLabs razors. These include the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and the GilletteLabs Heated Razor. GilletteLabs’ range of products make great gift sets for men. This shaving foam has a light and refreshing fragrance and comes in a fully recyclable aluminium can.

Ultra lightweight: this shaving foam made with sea kelp has a lightweight formula that quickly and easily rinses clean Skin protection: the foam ensures seamless razor glide and protects your skin while shaving Rinses clean: the formula of this lightweight foam includes no dyes or alcohol Light and refreshing fragrance: cedar wood and orange peel combine to create a sophisticated and masculine scent Recyclable: made with infinitely recyclable material

Pack size: 240ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Isobutane, Laureth-23, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Propane, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Menthol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Bisabolol, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Sodium Hydroxide, Panthenol, Niacinamide, Butylene Glycol, Laminaria Saccharina Extract, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract

Net Contents

240ml ℮