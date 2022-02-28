We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gillette Labs Shaving Foam 240ml

£6.00

£2.50/100ml

Gillette Labs Quick Rinse Shave Foam 240ml
GilletteLabs by Gillette Quick Rinse Shave Foam is a lightweight formula that easily rinses clean. This men’s shaving foam is made without alcohol or dyes and helps protect the skin while shaving. To use, simply apply, shave, and rinse. To experience a quick, easy and refreshing shave, or the feeling of a hot towel shave, use this shaving foam with GilletteLabs razors. These include the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and the GilletteLabs Heated Razor. GilletteLabs’ range of products make great gift sets for men. This shaving foam has a light and refreshing fragrance and comes in a fully recyclable aluminium can.
Ultra lightweight: this shaving foam made with sea kelp has a lightweight formula that quickly and easily rinses cleanSkin protection: the foam ensures seamless razor glide and protects your skin while shavingRinses clean: the formula of this lightweight foam includes no dyes or alcoholLight and refreshing fragrance: cedar wood and orange peel combine to create a sophisticated and masculine scentRecyclable: made with infinitely recyclable material
Pack size: 240ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Isobutane, Laureth-23, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Propane, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Menthol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Bisabolol, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Sodium Hydroxide, Panthenol, Niacinamide, Butylene Glycol, Laminaria Saccharina Extract, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract

Net Contents

240ml ℮

