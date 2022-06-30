Cornetto Soft Cookie & Chocolate 140Ml X 4

yummy
We all loved these, soft creamy ice cream absolutely perfect
Did not try one myself but the children at my part
Did not try one myself but the children at my party seemed to like them
Amazing!!!!
So soft, so creamy and the cookie pieces are so delicious!
Extremely tasty
I had never really had soft ice cream before so wasn't sure what it was going to be like. You get 4 in the packet, so perfect for all of the family to have one. The ice cream is cookies and chocolate, it has chocolate and cookie flavoured ice cream, with chocolate coating, sauce and cocoa cookie pieces on top. The cone is a normal wafer one. The ice cream is so soft, even from straight out of the freezer which I really like, it's so different. It's extremely tasty, the cookie taste goes well with the chocolate. Most importantly, the chocolate doesn't overpower the cookie taste. The cone is very nice as well. Overall this is a really nice ice cream, it's enjoyable and suitable for all the family. I would get this again and definitely recommend.
Lovely, as expected
This was the perfect combination of chocolate, cookies, and vanilla! It was such a pleasant surprise on a recent bright day! Will be a strong favourite once the warmer weather arrives; can't wait to get some more!
Amazing!
The taste and quality of these Ice creams is amazing! Honestly they are the best Cornetto's I have ever had. There are small chocolate brownie chunks on top that go so well with the smooth and tasty ice cream. The cone is the same lovely and crunchy waffle cone we have come to expect from Cornetto. I definitely recommend these, they are stunning and I can't wait for summer and sit in the garden with one!
YumYum
This is a delicious ice cream and it's a wonderful treat to keep stored in my freezer. It's a bit decadent with the cookie flavours and it's soft enough to taste almost like a freshly scooped ice cream.
Absolutely Sensational
The title says it all really. Absolutely delicious and sensational. Very eye catching and I love how its half vanilla and half chocolate. The crunch of the cone is music to my ears. Certainly recommended as a cheeky treat
