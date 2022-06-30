We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cornetto Soft Cookie & Chocolate 140Ml X 4

4.6(36)Write a review
image 1 of Cornetto Soft Cookie & Chocolate 140Ml X 4
£ 3.50
£0.62/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate ice cream and cookie flavour ice cream in a wafer cone (15%), with chocolate flavour coating (7.5%), chocolate sauce (7.5%), and cocoa cookie pieces (2%) 2% milk chocolate in milk chocolate ice cream mix
  • Cornetto Soft Cookie & Chocolate Ice Cream Cone is the promise of a deliciously surprising combination of contrasts from top to tip. Soft and smooth milk chocolate and cookie flavour ice cream with sweet chocolate sauce, crunchy chocolate cookie pieces on top, a crisp, crunchy golden wafer cone with a chocolate layer and the iconic chocolatey tip make it an irresistible one-of-a-kind afternoon treat. For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is better than the last. An Italian ice cream manufacturer from Naples was passionate about ice cream; a creamy texture, delicious flavours, and quality ingredients. One day, they found a way to spread their passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. From this breakthrough, we have the Cornetto we know and love today. Each pack contains four tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as a snack or a dessert, are guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends. Break the ice with Cornetto ice cream and enjoy spontaneous moments. Why not try our other tasty Cornetto flavours, including the delicious Cornetto Soft Strawberry or Cornetto Tips, perfect for snacking!
  • Cornetto Soft Cookie & Chocolate is an irresistibly soft and smooth milk chocolate & cookie flavour ice cream with a delicious chocolate sauce centre topped with tasty chocolate cookie pieces
  • Crispy baked wafer coated from top to bottom with a chocolatey layer wrapped around delicious, creamy ice cream
  • Don't forget about Cornetto's legendary chocolatey tip at the base of the ice cream cone
  • When creamy meets crunchy – you just can’t beat the irresistibly tasty combo of smooth ice cream, a crunchy cone, and a chocolatey tip
  • These smooth ice cream cones come in a pack of 4 – the perfect refreshing dessert to share with your family
  • Cornetto Soft Cookie & Chocolate ice cream cones are the perfect treat to bring together family and friends at any time of the year
  • Pack size: 560ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, WHEAT flour, coconut fat, dextrose, glucose-fructose syrup, fructose, soluble corn fibre, sunflower oil, fat-reduced cocoa powder (2%), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sunflower lecithins, ammonium phosphatides), potato starch, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), salt, cocoa powder (0.1%), flavourings, whole MILK powder, caramelised sugar, cocoa mass (0.05%), cocoa butter (0.05%). May contain hazelnut

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Hungary

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

560 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1132 kJ657 kJ917 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)271 kcal157 kcal219 kcal0%
Fat (g)12 g6.8 g9.5 g14%
of which saturates (g)9.6 g5.5 g7.7 g39%
Carbohydrate (g)36 g21 g29 g11%
of which sugars (g)26 g15 g21 g23%
Protein (g)3.3 g1.9 g2.6 g5%
Salt (g)0.24 g0.14 g0.19 g3%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Cones & Choc Ices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

36 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

yummy

5 stars

We all loved these, soft creamy ice cream absolutely perfect

Did not try one myself but the children at my part

4 stars

Did not try one myself but the children at my party seemed to like them

Amazing!!!!

5 stars

So soft, so creamy and the cookie pieces are so delicious!

Extremely tasty

4 stars

Review from CORNETTO

I had never really had soft ice cream before so wasn't sure what it was going to be like. You get 4 in the packet, so perfect for all of the family to have one. The ice cream is cookies and chocolate, it has chocolate and cookie flavoured ice cream, with chocolate coating, sauce and cocoa cookie pieces on top. The cone is a normal wafer one. The ice cream is so soft, even from straight out of the freezer which I really like, it's so different. It's extremely tasty, the cookie taste goes well with the chocolate. Most importantly, the chocolate doesn't overpower the cookie taste. The cone is very nice as well. Overall this is a really nice ice cream, it's enjoyable and suitable for all the family. I would get this again and definitely recommend.

Extremely tasty

4 stars

Review from CORNETTO

I had never really had soft ice cream before so wasn't sure what it was going to be like. You get 4 in the packet, so perfect for all of the family to have one. The ice cream is cookies and chocolate, it has chocolate and cookie flavoured ice cream, with chocolate coating, sauce and cocoa cookie pieces on top. The cone is a normal wafer one. The ice cream is so soft, even from straight out of the freezer which I really like, it's so different. It's extremely tasty, the cookie taste goes well with the chocolate. Most importantly, the chocolate doesn't overpower the cookie taste. The cone is very nice as well. Overall this is a really nice ice cream, it's enjoyable and suitable for all the family. I would get this again and definitely recommend.

Lovely, as expected

5 stars

Review from CORNETTO

This was the perfect combination of chocolate, cookies, and vanilla! It was such a pleasant surprise on a recent bright day! Will be a strong favourite once the warmer weather arrives; can't wait to get some more!

Amazing!

5 stars

Review from CORNETTO

The taste and quality of these Ice creams is amazing! Honestly they are the best Cornetto's I have ever had. There are small chocolate brownie chunks on top that go so well with the smooth and tasty ice cream. The cone is the same lovely and crunchy waffle cone we have come to expect from Cornetto. I definitely recommend these, they are stunning and I can't wait for summer and sit in the garden with one!

YumYum

5 stars

Review from CORNETTO

This is a delicious ice cream and it's a wonderful treat to keep stored in my freezer. It's a bit decadent with the cookie flavours and it's soft enough to taste almost like a freshly scooped ice cream.

Absolutely Sensational

4 stars

Review from CORNETTO

The title says it all really. Absolutely delicious and sensational. Very eye catching and I love how its half vanilla and half chocolate. The crunch of the cone is music to my ears. Certainly recommended as a cheeky treat

Absolutely Sensational

4 stars

Review from CORNETTO

The title says it all really. Absolutely delicious and sensational. Very eye catching and I love how its half vanilla and half chocolate. The crunch of the cone is music to my ears. Certainly recommended as a cheeky treat

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here