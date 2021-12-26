Baker Street Apple Stollen Bites 275G

Not as described
Apple? What apple? These are blobs of dough swamped with icing sugar with the occasional sultana. Very expensive mistake.
YUM.
Love these. Very moreish with lovely marzipan in the middle and a dusting of icing sugar on top.
Lovely Taste without Marzipan
Very tasty, not too dry, just the right amount of sweetness. Great for those who love Stollen but dislike Marzipan.
Cold & claggy in the mouth. Not like original.
Claggy, fatty and was it really necessary to have four different types of sugar, including the nasty glucose-fructose syrup? As far from the traditional ''clean label' stollen as you could possibly get.
Loved the flavour!
Loved these, especially as they didn't contain any marzipan. So why are they no longer available? No everyone likes or can eat marzipan!!!!!
Too Sweet...
Too sweet, some apple stuffing inside similar to mince pie didn't enjoy this.
Very clever twist on the stollen!
Apple added the sourness to stollen, which I enjoyed, as otherwise the bites would have been too sweet for me. It sort of made it taste sweet and sour - I liked this twist!
OMG
Omg absolutely fantastic
Lovely with a coffee.
These are delicious with a coffee in the afternoon, especially if you warm them up a little bit. They really do taste like Christmas! I love the apple filling and the raisins.
Perfect for Christmas
Stollen is always great for sharing with family at Christmas. These apple bites tasted great and there were quite a few in the pack. The apple was a nice addition and the raisins are really juicy.