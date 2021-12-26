We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baker Street Apple Stollen Bites 275G

Product Description

  • Stollen Bites with 20% Apple Filling, Dried Fruits and Hazelnuts
  • Sweet apple, chopped hazelnuts and juicy raisins come together for the full Christmas flavour in every bite.
  • A German Christmas tradition, stollen is a sweet bread made with apple and canned fruit, dusted in icing sugar.
  • Baker Street is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
  • Authentic German Recipe
  • Suitable for Vegetarians!
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raisins (12%), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Apple Purée (6%), Palm Fat, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Orange Peel, Wheat Starch, Lemon Peel, Dried Apple Pieces (1%), Yeast, Humectant (Sorbitols), Chopped Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sunflower Lecithins), Cinnamon, Flavouring, Salt, Thickener (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened...To keep this product at its best reseal between uses. For Best Before: Please See Side of Pack.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy1680kJ/401kcal
Fat17.0g
of which saturates8.8g
Carbohydrate57.0g
of which sugars31.0g
Fibre3.0g
Protein3.7g
Salt0.4g

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

18 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not as described

1 stars

Apple? What apple? These are blobs of dough swamped with icing sugar with the occasional sultana. Very expensive mistake.

YUM.

5 stars

Love these. Very moreish with lovely marzipan in the middle and a dusting of icing sugar on top.

Lovely Taste without Marzipan

5 stars

Very tasty, not too dry, just the right amount of sweetness. Great for those who love Stollen but dislike Marzipan.

Cold & claggy in the mouth. Not like original.

1 stars

Claggy, fatty and was it really necessary to have four different types of sugar, including the nasty glucose-fructose syrup? As far from the traditional ''clean label' stollen as you could possibly get.

Loved the flavour!

5 stars

Loved these, especially as they didn't contain any marzipan. So why are they no longer available? No everyone likes or can eat marzipan!!!!!

Too Sweet...

1 stars

Too sweet, some apple stuffing inside similar to mince pie didn't enjoy this.

Very clever twist on the stollen!

5 stars

Apple added the sourness to stollen, which I enjoyed, as otherwise the bites would have been too sweet for me. It sort of made it taste sweet and sour - I liked this twist!

OMG

5 stars

Omg absolutely fantastic

Lovely with a coffee.

5 stars

These are delicious with a coffee in the afternoon, especially if you warm them up a little bit. They really do taste like Christmas! I love the apple filling and the raisins.

Perfect for Christmas

4 stars

Stollen is always great for sharing with family at Christmas. These apple bites tasted great and there were quite a few in the pack. The apple was a nice addition and the raisins are really juicy.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

