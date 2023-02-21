Southern Ocean Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Lovely, smooth, not too acidic
Would avoid
Not the most pleasant of wines. I bought it as it looked like good value and the other reviews weren’t bad but I found it wasn’t a very nice wine at all.
An excellent Sauvignon Blanc at a good price.
Very good flavour, infinitely worth that little bit more than some of the pretty awful cheaper Sauvignon Blanc available.
Great wine
This is an excellent wine! The price is amazing for such a super wine.
Gilly
Excellent white wine husband recommends it very highly
Excellent wine. Smooth taste with a refreshing palette. Well worth a try.
Great wine
Great wine for this price, goes well with food or just to relax and have a glass. Pity you did not have enough to fill my order.
Poor man’s Cloudy Bay.
This is an excellent wine for the price and is on par with New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc wines. We drink it with salads and light meals. I hope this review doesn’t result in a price hike.
fine
Absolutely fine for mixing with cassis
Amazing vale and amazing taste
It was very very good quality and beautiful sauvignon.