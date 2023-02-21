We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Southern Ocean Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.7(12)Write a review
image 1 of Southern Ocean Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • True to its origin, this sauvignon blanc captures the essence of the grape grown in the cooler maritime climates within western cape. crafted from selected vineyards, this wine has classic aromas of juicy tropical fruit and zesty citrus, with intense flavours of passion fruit and zippy gooseberry.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  True to its origin, this sauvignon blanc captures the essence of the grape grown in the cooler maritime climates within western cape. crafted from selected vineyards, this wine has classic aromas of juicy tropical fruit and zesty citrus, with intense flavours of passion fruit and zippy gooseberry

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • After crushing, the must is left for maceration for 6 to 8 hours at low temperature to achieve the maximum expression of aromas. The fermentation takes place at a controlled temperature in stainless steel tanks at 14-16º C. The wine making process includes careful handling at every stage. This wine is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

History

  • Southern Ocean Sauvignon Blanc has its origin in South Africa on the west coast in the region known as "Western Cape". This is one of the best wine-growing areas in the country and represents about half the total vineyard plantings in South Africa. The location near the coast and the influence of the resulting maritime climate is key to creating unique wines that are characterized by refreshing and aromatic characteristics, with an elegant balance and acidity.

Regional Information

  • The "Western Cape" region is also favoured by its geography and location near the mountains and ocean. This generates diverse microclimates that, along with the diversity and compositions of its soils, confers an exceptional character to Sauvignon Blanc. We seek the best vineyards and areas of production to continue offering the best of each land.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300 ES,
  • España.

Importer address

  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300 ES,
  • España.

Return to

  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300 ES,
  • España.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Lovely, smooth, not too acidic

5 stars

Lovely, smooth, not too acidic

Would avoid

2 stars

Not the most pleasant of wines. I bought it as it looked like good value and the other reviews weren’t bad but I found it wasn’t a very nice wine at all.

An excellent Sauvignon Blanc at a good price.

5 stars

Very good flavour, infinitely worth that little bit more than some of the pretty awful cheaper Sauvignon Blanc available.

Great wine

5 stars

This is an excellent wine! The price is amazing for such a super wine.

Gilly

5 stars

Excellent white wine husband recommends it very highly

Excellent wine. Smooth taste with a refreshing pal

5 stars

Excellent wine. Smooth taste with a refreshing palette. Well worth a try.

Great wine

5 stars

Great wine for this price, goes well with food or just to relax and have a glass. Pity you did not have enough to fill my order.

Poor man’s Cloudy Bay.

5 stars

This is an excellent wine for the price and is on par with New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc wines. We drink it with salads and light meals. I hope this review doesn’t result in a price hike.

fine

4 stars

Absolutely fine for mixing with cassis

Amazing vale and amazing taste

5 stars

It was very very good quality and beautiful sauvignon.

