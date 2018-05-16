Tesco 4 Boneless Sea Bass Fillets 360G

One typical sea bass fillet
- Energy
- 617kJ
-
- 148kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 882kJ / 211kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) fillets, defrosted.
- Carefully farmed in the Mediterranean waters off the coast of Turkey. Simply season and pan fry for crispy skin and a light, flaky texture. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. High in Omega 3.
- Carefully chosen for a subtle, delicate flavour. RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 13-15 mins. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the center of a pre-heated oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry Pan fry 5 - 7 mins. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat, turning halfway through.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Farmed in Turkey
Preparation and Usage
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical sea bass fillet (70g**)
|Energy
|882kJ / 211kcal
|617kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|25.3g
|17.7g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.10g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1100mg
|770mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 360g typically weighs 280g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
