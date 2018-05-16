Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Chocolate Orange 4X36g

Per Bar (36g)
- Energy
- 688kJ
-
- 163kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910 kJ
Product Description
- Orange flavour, rice cereal bar with milk chocolate chunks and a chocolate flavour coating.
- TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
- Pack size: 144G
Information
Ingredients
Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (27%) (Rice, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flavour Coating (10%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oil {Palm Kernel, Rapeseed} in Varying Proportions, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fructose, Palm Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (4.5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glycerol, Beef Gelatin, Natural Orange Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E472e, E471, E472a), Salt, Antioxidant (E320)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Kellogg's Careline
- Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
- (UK) 0800 626066 (ROI) 1800 626066
- Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
- (UK) P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
- (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
- Dublin 6W.
- For more information see
- www.kelloggs.co.uk
- www.kelloggs.ie
Net Contents
4 x 36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|36g Bar
|Energy
|1910 kJ
|688 kJ
|-
|454 kcal
|163 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|5.4 g
|of which saturates
|8.6 g
|3.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|27 g
|of which are sugars
|37 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|0.56 g
|0.2 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.