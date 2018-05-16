We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Chocolate Orange 4X36g

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Chocolate Orange 4X36g

This product's currently out of stock

Per Bar (36g)

Energy
688kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910 kJ

Product Description

  • Orange flavour, rice cereal bar with milk chocolate chunks and a chocolate flavour coating.
  • TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
  • Pack size: 144G

Information

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (27%) (Rice, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flavour Coating (10%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oil {Palm Kernel, Rapeseed} in Varying Proportions, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fructose, Palm Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (4.5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glycerol, Beef Gelatin, Natural Orange Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E472e, E471, E472a), Salt, Antioxidant (E320)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's Careline
  • Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
  • (UK) 0800 626066 (ROI) 1800 626066
  • Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
  • (UK) P.O. Box 356,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 6XY.
  • (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
  • Dublin 6W.
  • For more information see
  • www.kelloggs.co.uk
  • www.kelloggs.ie

Net Contents

4 x 36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g36g Bar
Energy1910 kJ688 kJ
-454 kcal163 kcal
Fat15 g5.4 g
of which saturates8.6 g3.1 g
Carbohydrate74 g27 g
of which are sugars37 g13 g
Fibre1.5 g0.5 g
Protein5.0 g1.8 g
Salt0.56 g0.2 g
