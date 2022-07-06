Tesco Finest Roasted Hazelnut Yogurt 150G

creamy n delicious.
It was very good, creamy as all this range is. Yogurts r part of our lunch. Probably my thoughts wouldn't be of use to others unless they wish to try them, which they should do.
Love it.
My son loves this product and will not have any other brand.
Fantastic
Very good quality, he it after our dinner.
The BEST Hazelnut yoghurt I have ever had. Thick creamy and FULL of Hazelnuts. This is a luxurious yoghurt at a ridiculous price. Really hard to believe it's just a yoghurt. I am new to these Tesco Finest yoghurts, these are a decadent treat without guilty feelings . The Vanilla ones are gorgeous.
Just try it……….yummy.
I have this every week, creamy with crunchy bits of hazelnut. Good quality yoghurt at a reasonable price.
Tasty yogurt
A lovely thicker textured yogurt full of chopped hazelnuts.
Really creamy and tasty with lots of hazelnuts.
Best flavour of the range
We love this yogurt! It’s thick and creamy and it’s the best flavour in the range. The only trouble is tesco do not always have these in stock which is disappointing.
I really love this hazelnut yoghurt, sadly it is not always available.
Bliss
Funny me and the delivery Driver were having a laugh about the "the NEW" label but these are pretty Hot to eat. I liked the older ones as well, I could eat loads of these in one go.