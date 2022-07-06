We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Roasted Hazelnut Yogurt 150G

Tesco Finest Roasted Hazelnut Yogurt 150G
£ 0.70
£0.47/100g
Each pot (150g)

Energy
932kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.3g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 621kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted hazelnut yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Hazelnut Sauce (20%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnut, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy621kJ / 149kcal932kJ / 223kcal
Fat8.7g13.0g
Saturates4.5g6.8g
Carbohydrate14.3g21.4g
Sugars10.9g16.3g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein3.2g4.8g
Salt0.07g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
14 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

creamy n delicious.

5 stars

It was very good, creamy as all this range is. Yogurts r part of our lunch. Probably my thoughts wouldn't be of use to others unless they wish to try them, which they should do.

Love it.

5 stars

My son loves this product and will not have any other brand.

Fantastic

5 stars

Very good quality, he it after our dinner.

The BEST Hazelnut yoghurt I have ever had. Thick c

5 stars

The BEST Hazelnut yoghurt I have ever had. Thick creamy and FULL of Hazelnuts. This is a luxurious yoghurt at a ridiculous price. Really hard to believe it's just a yoghurt. I am new to these Tesco Finest yoghurts, these are a decadent treat without guilty feelings . The Vanilla ones are gorgeous.

Just try it……….yummy.

5 stars

I have this every week, creamy with crunchy bits of hazelnut. Good quality yoghurt at a reasonable price.

Tasty yogurt

5 stars

A lovely thicker textured yogurt full of chopped hazelnuts.

Really creamy and tasty with lots of hazelnuts.

5 stars

Really creamy and tasty with lots of hazelnuts.

Best flavour of the range

5 stars

We love this yogurt! It’s thick and creamy and it’s the best flavour in the range. The only trouble is tesco do not always have these in stock which is disappointing.

I really love this hazelnut yoghurt, sadly it is n

5 stars

I really love this hazelnut yoghurt, sadly it is not always available.

Bliss

5 stars

Funny me and the delivery Driver were having a laugh about the "the NEW" label but these are pretty Hot to eat. I liked the older ones as well, I could eat loads of these in one go.

