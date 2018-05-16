Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato Snacks 6X13g

Each inner pack of 13g contains:
- Energy
- 272kJ
-
- 65kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272 kJ
Product Description
- Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour Potato Snack with sugar and sweetener
- - These crispy, spicy tomato flavour potato snacks are as delicious now as they have always been!
- - Perfect snacks for lunch and snacking
- - 65 calories per pack
- - No artificial preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks
- From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.
- Snaps is a registered trademark © 2021
- 65kcal 272kJ per pack
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 78G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Spicy Tomato Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Wheat Rusk, Onion Powder, Yeast Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavouring (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Apple Powder, Orange Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Barley Malt Flour, Paprika, Lactose (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Sweetener (Saccharin)], Potassium Chloride, Salt, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
6 x 13g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 13g (%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|272 kJ
|2094 kJ
|-
|65 kcal (3%*)
|501 kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g (5%*)
|26.4 g
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g (1%*)
|1.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3 g
|63.6 g
|of which Sugars
|0.3 g (<1%*)
|2.1 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|2.2 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.34 g (6%*)
|2.62 g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.