Tenzing Energy Drink Pineapple & Passion Fruit 4X330ml

Tenzing Energy Drink Pineapple & Passion Fruit 4X330ml
£6.70
£0.51/100ml

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Sparkling Drink with Natural Caffeine, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt, BCAA and Vitamin C from Acerola.
  • The World's first carbon negative energy drink
  • We take more carbon out of the atmosphere than we put in
  • Nice. You've just discovered the new way to energize yourself
  • Tenzing use ingredients of natural origin such as vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Green coffee, pineapple, BCAA from Corn, acerola, lemon juice, *Green tea, passion fruit, beet & fruit sugar, himalayan rock salt
  • Climate Footprint 0.38kg CO2e per kg with carboncloud.com
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms, ra.org
  • +Plant Based BCAA
  • Pure from Plants
  • Sustainable
  • Low Calorie
  • 100% Vegans
  • Non GMO
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • Vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Low Calorie

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, Fruit Sugar, Lemon Juice (4%), Pineapple Juice (1.5%) and Passion Fruit Juice (1%) from Concentrate, Branched-Chain Amino Acids BCAA 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) from Corn, Herbal Extracts (Acerola, Caffeine from Green Coffee, *Green Tea), Natural Flavourings, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT (32mg/100ml) NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT/BREASTFEEDING WOMEN.

Name and address

  • Basecamp Brews Ltd,
  • Evolution House,
  • Iceni Court,
  • Delft Way,
  • Nortwich,
  • Norfolk,

Return to

  • Basecamp Brews Ltd,
  • Evolution House,
  • Iceni Court,
  • Delft Way,
  • Nortwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR6 6BB.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values[per 100ml]
Energy80kJ/ 19kcal
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.5g
Of which Sugars4.5g
Protein0g
Salt0.1g
Vitamin C4.8mg (6% DRI†)
DRI† = Daily Reference Intake for Vitamins-

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT (32mg/100ml) NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT/BREASTFEEDING WOMEN.

View all Natural Energy Drinks

Great taste

5 stars

Great drink. Tastes lovely & gives a good energy boost

