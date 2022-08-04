Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Fillet Burger 300G

Nice
Cooked these in the air-fryer and had them in rolls with salad and some chips to bulk them out a bit.They were really tasty,crisp and 1 easily feeds an adult served this way
Purchased these last week to go in with a delivery
Purchased these last week to go in with a delivery,was really looking forward to trying them. These were cooked thoroughly and upon taking my first bite I was met with grey,chewy chicken. And it was instantly off putting and straight in the bin it went. Unfortunately won’t be buying these again.
Fabulous texture and flavour
Fabulous texture and flavour
Plenty of Flavour
Favourite chicken burger. So much flavour.
Fine battered chicken
Delicous and succulent chicken and a batter to die for. Have them in a nice Brioche roll or indeed as a meal on a plate wit some Teco steak cut chips. Lovely.
Disgusting, awful, terrible!
Awful!! Absolutely terrible ... even on a high heat and cooked for a lot longer than specified, the chicken had a gooey, snotty consistency and to add insult to injury it was grey and tough, and still pink in places. Don’t bother buying this product and save your well earned money!
it was very nice. The end.
it was very nice. The end.
Very tasty
Juicy thick thighs with a lovely seasoning, brilliant on a burger with tomato, cheese, lettuce and mayo
Not recommend
Very disappointed! The meat was very fatty and stringy.