We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Fillet Burger 300G

3.8(9)Write a review
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Fillet Burger 300G
£2.50
£8.34/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1142kJ
273kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 833kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken thigh fillet in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • Enjoy these Southern Fried boneless thigh burgers as part of a Friday night fakeaway meal in a sesame seed bun, chunky slaw and potato wedges. These frozen chicken burgers cook in just 40 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare.
  • 100% Whole Fillet Chicken thigh fillet in a southern fried breadcrumb coating
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (69%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 40 mins Place chicken onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (137g**)
Energy833kJ / 199kcal1142kJ / 273kcal
Fat10.2g14.0g
Saturates1.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate9.2g12.6g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein17.2g23.6g
Salt0.80g1.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 274g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

View all Frozen Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice

5 stars

Cooked these in the air-fryer and had them in rolls with salad and some chips to bulk them out a bit.They were really tasty,crisp and 1 easily feeds an adult served this way

Purchased these last week to go in with a delivery

1 stars

Purchased these last week to go in with a delivery,was really looking forward to trying them. These were cooked thoroughly and upon taking my first bite I was met with grey,chewy chicken. And it was instantly off putting and straight in the bin it went. Unfortunately won’t be buying these again.

Fabulous texture and flavour

5 stars

Fabulous texture and flavour

Plenty of Flavour

5 stars

Favourite chicken burger. So much flavour.

Fine battered chicken

5 stars

Delicous and succulent chicken and a batter to die for. Have them in a nice Brioche roll or indeed as a meal on a plate wit some Teco steak cut chips. Lovely.

Disgusting, awful, terrible!

1 stars

Awful!! Absolutely terrible ... even on a high heat and cooked for a lot longer than specified, the chicken had a gooey, snotty consistency and to add insult to injury it was grey and tough, and still pink in places. Don’t bother buying this product and save your well earned money!

it was very nice. The end.

5 stars

it was very nice. The end.

Very tasty

5 stars

Juicy thick thighs with a lovely seasoning, brilliant on a burger with tomato, cheese, lettuce and mayo

Not recommend

2 stars

Very disappointed! The meat was very fatty and stringy.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here