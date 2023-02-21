We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

South Point Sauvignon Blanc Wine 75Cl

4.8(6)Write a review
image 1 of South Point Sauvignon Blanc Wine 75Cl
£6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa has a distinctive character with mouth-watering acidity complemented by rich tropical flavours, contrasted by asparagus and ripe gooseberies. On the nose you can expect pungent aromas of fresh cut grass and tropical fruits.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh varietal characteristics of ripe figs, gooseberries, green apple and notes of passion fruit with a long satisfying finish and crisp acidity

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Origin Wine Stellenbosch (Pty) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Helienne van Zyl

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry.

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguela current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1740.
  • At:
  • DH9 7XP,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Origin Wine (Ltd).,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Origin Wine (Ltd).,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Nice wine, good price

5 stars

Nice wine, good price

Very drinkable!

5 stars

Not a white wine drinker myself but my husband drinks it and says it is very nice!

Delicious

4 stars

Very good wine for the price, especially when it's 25% off when you buy 6! Will be buying again.

Superb! One of the best Sauvignon-Blanc

5 stars

Thought I would try this new wine from South-Africa I picked up at my local. Wouaa! what a nice surprise, it as a has distinctive flavors with rich tropical and green grass savory character and a subtle sweetness. Very much reminding me the New-Zealand style and at such a great price it wins my vote. One of the best Sauvignon-Blanc I had in a long time, would 100% definitely recommend.

Amazing new wine

5 stars

Amazing wine at an unbelievable price.

Excellent Wine!

5 stars

Excellent wine. Really amazing. Great value. I will definitely buy this again and again. One of the best Sauvignon & top world class.

