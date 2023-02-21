South Point Sauvignon Blanc Wine 75Cl

Nice wine, good price
Very drinkable!
Not a white wine drinker myself but my husband drinks it and says it is very nice!
Delicious
Very good wine for the price, especially when it's 25% off when you buy 6! Will be buying again.
Superb! One of the best Sauvignon-Blanc
Thought I would try this new wine from South-Africa I picked up at my local. Wouaa! what a nice surprise, it as a has distinctive flavors with rich tropical and green grass savory character and a subtle sweetness. Very much reminding me the New-Zealand style and at such a great price it wins my vote. One of the best Sauvignon-Blanc I had in a long time, would 100% definitely recommend.
Amazing new wine
Amazing wine at an unbelievable price.
Excellent Wine!
Excellent wine. Really amazing. Great value. I will definitely buy this again and again. One of the best Sauvignon & top world class.