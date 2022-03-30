We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Loyd Grossman Tomato Basil Oregano Pizza Topping 350G

Loyd Grossman Tomato Basil Oregano Pizza Topping 350G
Quarter of a jar (88g) contains

Energy
185kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Tomato Pizza Sauce.
  • Made with naturally sweet tomatoes and onions, my vibrantly-flavoured sauce will help you create delicious home-made pizzas with no added sugar
  • ® is a registered trade mark.
  • Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
  • Rich pizza sauce with sun-ripened tomatoes, fried onions, garlic & herbs
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Ideal topping for a delicious home-made pizza
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Tomatoes (16%), Carrot Purée, Fried Onion (4.5%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Onion Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano (1%), Basil, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Oregano, Ground Black Pepper

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See neck of jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This Jar Contains Approximately 4 Portions

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Do Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and phone
  • UK 0800 389 8548 or contact
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI phone- 1800 93 2814.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)212kJ
Energy (kcal)50kcal
Fat0.7g
Of which Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.9g
Of which Sugars5.3g
Fibre2.0g
Protein2.1g
Salt0.49g
30 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

lovely taste of basil

5 stars

very nice sauce as always with loyd grossman. loved the basil.

Very flavoursome with rich notes. Great for quick

5 stars

Very flavoursome with rich notes. Great for quick pizzas for the kids!

Nice tomato sauce taste. Cant tell the difference

4 stars

Nice tomato sauce taste. Cant tell the difference between no sugar vs normal sauces. Though not really sure whats the difference with other Loyd tomato sauce for pasta, it is all tomato sauce for me =D

Very fresh and high quality. It contains brilliant

5 stars

Very fresh and high quality. It contains brilliant healthy ingredients. Very nice pizza topping sauce.

Tasty Sauce

5 stars

Quick and easy to make, nice texture and delicious , it saves so much time , even though its no sugar added can't taste any difference, whole family loved it, must have it in cupboard

Excellent quality. Really delicious sauce. So plea

5 stars

Excellent quality. Really delicious sauce. So pleased that it has retained all of the great flavours I've come to expect from these products. I often make my own sauces, but this is good if you are in a rush and still want home made pizza! Perfect for all the family - especially little ones. Too much for just one pizza so use the leftovers for a pasta sauce!

This is a great tasting pizza topping - fantastic

5 stars

This is a great tasting pizza topping - fantastic for when the kids want to make their own pizzas (and they cannot tell that it is no added sugar so that is definitely a bonus!)

Fantastic quality - as always from Lloyd Grossman.

5 stars

Fantastic quality - as always from Lloyd Grossman. Really delicious sauce. So pleased that it has retained all of the great flavours I've come to expect from these products. I can sometimes find jarred sauces too sweet and make my own, so this is great if I need a quick and convenient alternative. I find other no sugar alternatives can be a bit bland. Perfect for all the family - especially little ones. Also such a generous amount I used the leftovers to make a pasta sauce.

Always prefer a healthier option but most low fat

5 stars

Always prefer a healthier option but most low fat low sugar taste very different and not in a good way but this is delicious! Perfect tomatoey flavour not too herby just right.

A very nice pizza sauce. There are some nice flav

5 stars

A very nice pizza sauce. There are some nice flavours in this sauce and could taste the basil and oregano

