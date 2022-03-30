Loyd Grossman Tomato Basil Oregano Pizza Topping 350G

lovely taste of basil
very nice sauce as always with loyd grossman. loved the basil.
Very flavoursome with rich notes. Great for quick pizzas for the kids!
Nice tomato sauce taste. Cant tell the difference between no sugar vs normal sauces. Though not really sure whats the difference with other Loyd tomato sauce for pasta, it is all tomato sauce for me =D
Very fresh and high quality. It contains brilliant healthy ingredients. Very nice pizza topping sauce.
Tasty Sauce
Quick and easy to make, nice texture and delicious , it saves so much time , even though its no sugar added can't taste any difference, whole family loved it, must have it in cupboard
Excellent quality. Really delicious sauce. So pleased that it has retained all of the great flavours I've come to expect from these products. I often make my own sauces, but this is good if you are in a rush and still want home made pizza! Perfect for all the family - especially little ones. Too much for just one pizza so use the leftovers for a pasta sauce!
This is a great tasting pizza topping - fantastic for when the kids want to make their own pizzas (and they cannot tell that it is no added sugar so that is definitely a bonus!)
Fantastic quality - as always from Lloyd Grossman. Really delicious sauce. So pleased that it has retained all of the great flavours I've come to expect from these products. I can sometimes find jarred sauces too sweet and make my own, so this is great if I need a quick and convenient alternative. I find other no sugar alternatives can be a bit bland. Perfect for all the family - especially little ones. Also such a generous amount I used the leftovers to make a pasta sauce.
Always prefer a healthier option but most low fat low sugar taste very different and not in a good way but this is delicious! Perfect tomatoey flavour not too herby just right.
A very nice pizza sauce. There are some nice flavours in this sauce and could taste the basil and oregano