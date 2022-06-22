Quorn Vegan Steak Bakes 300G

-disappointing
.would not order more, usually Quorn products are reliable,.. But these particular items have not enough “bite”. Just too sloppy, , .' '
Delicious
We bought these mainly because my wife dislikes the gristle she often finds in minced beef products and she was very happy indeed. On the other hand I was expecting to be disappointed but in fact I loved them. Delicious and meat free and have already put some on next week’s shopping list.
Tasty
Filling is more mince with the odd lump of 'steak' and there could be more filling, but I find them tasty and the pastry is nice. A good vegan alternative to a meat pie, goes well with mash, veg & gravy.
Very tasty vegan steak bake
I love Quorn products and thought I'd try these. Really liked the tasty filling but found the pastry a little hard. Having said that I will buy them again just to check if that was a one-off. For me this would replace the pies I'm unable to find now.
very good buy
well made and packaged and while I like to make my own meals if I can, these were a delightful alternative . Tasty and the pastry is light .
I enjoyed the crispy pastry and filling was tasty
I enjoyed the crispy pastry and filling was tasty but not too overspiced
Yuk!
These are absolutely gross! I genuinely don't know how they made it past quality control. The pastry is bearable but the filling is a very strange tasting paste that's smeared onto the inside of the case. We found them inedible :(
Not the best
I received these as a substitute for something totally unrelated. However, I thought I would try. Fairly unpleasant and would not repeat the experience. No real flavour just soggy ish flaky flat pastry and filling.
Underwhelming
Not as good as we’d hoped. Pastry was OK but there was not much in the way of filling and it had a weird taste. Would not buy again and probably our least favourite Quorn product thus far.
Disappointed.
Was eager to try these but am surprised by the good reviews. Mine had a strange floral taste and was really unpleasant.