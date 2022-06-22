We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Vegan Steak Bakes 300G

Quorn Vegan Steak Bakes 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Per Bake (133g)

Energy
1399kJ
334kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ/251kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan puff pastry bake, encasing vegan savoury pieces made with mycoprotein in a savoury onion gravy
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • A generous filling of gravy covered Quorn pieces encased in a fluffy pastry one tasty meat free treat!
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 4-0366-13-100-00
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • No Soy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Quorn Vegan Pieces (15%) [Mycoprotein*, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Pea Fibre, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate], Palm Oil, Onion (4.7%), Coconut Extract, Cornflour, Glaze (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sugar), Mushroom, Salt, Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Mushroom Powder, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Lovage Extract, *13% of product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
26-28 Min
Preheat oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 7. Place on a baking tray.
Cook on the middle shelf.
Caution: filling will be hot!
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as oven cooked) Per 100g(typical values as oven cooked) Per Bake
Energy1052kJ/251kcal1399kJ/334kcal
Fat11g15g
of which saturates5.7g7.5g
Carbohydrate29g38g
of which sugars2.7g3.6g
Fibre2.5g3.4g
Protein7.5g10g
Salt0.66g0.88g
Serves 2--
14 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

-disappointing

3 stars

.would not order more, usually Quorn products are reliable,.. But these particular items have not enough “bite”. Just too sloppy, , .' '

Delicious

5 stars

We bought these mainly because my wife dislikes the gristle she often finds in minced beef products and she was very happy indeed. On the other hand I was expecting to be disappointed but in fact I loved them. Delicious and meat free and have already put some on next week’s shopping list.

Tasty

4 stars

Filling is more mince with the odd lump of 'steak' and there could be more filling, but I find them tasty and the pastry is nice. A good vegan alternative to a meat pie, goes well with mash, veg & gravy.

Very tasty vegan steak bake

4 stars

I love Quorn products and thought I'd try these. Really liked the tasty filling but found the pastry a little hard. Having said that I will buy them again just to check if that was a one-off. For me this would replace the pies I'm unable to find now.

very good buy

5 stars

well made and packaged and while I like to make my own meals if I can, these were a delightful alternative . Tasty and the pastry is light .

I enjoyed the crispy pastry and filling was tasty

4 stars

I enjoyed the crispy pastry and filling was tasty but not too overspiced

Yuk!

1 stars

These are absolutely gross! I genuinely don't know how they made it past quality control. The pastry is bearable but the filling is a very strange tasting paste that's smeared onto the inside of the case. We found them inedible :(

Not the best

2 stars

I received these as a substitute for something totally unrelated. However, I thought I would try. Fairly unpleasant and would not repeat the experience. No real flavour just soggy ish flaky flat pastry and filling.

Underwhelming

3 stars

Not as good as we’d hoped. Pastry was OK but there was not much in the way of filling and it had a weird taste. Would not buy again and probably our least favourite Quorn product thus far.

Disappointed.

2 stars

Was eager to try these but am surprised by the good reviews. Mine had a strange floral taste and was really unpleasant.

