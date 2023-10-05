Gillette Labs Men's Razor Blades Refills 4 Pack

Gillette Labs Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

The GilletteLabs universal blade refill cartridge by Gillette can be used with all GilletteLabs razors, including GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and GilletteLabs Heated Razor. This innovative razor blade refill features five sharp blades and has an opening in the middle where the heated bar and the exfoliating bar fit and snap into place with an easy ‘click’. This universal blade refill makes it simple to swap in fresh blades, no matter what GilletteLabs razor you prefer to use. GilletteLabs razors make great gift sets for men, especially when paired with an extra set of blade refills.

Fits all GilletteLabs razors: use with GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and GilletteLabs Heated Razor Incredible comfort and closeness: thanks to 5 sharp blades Seamless efficiency: Gillette’s sharpest blades (first 4) for a smooth shave with less tug and pull (vs. Sensor3) Ultimate precision: includes a trimmer on the back for hard-to-reach areas and precise edges Environmentally friendly: these razor blades are fully recyclable with Terracycle

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, BHT