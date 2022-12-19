Tesco Sausage & Mash Pie 750G

Ghastly
The worst ready meal I've ever had. The sausage was indescribable, couldn't tell you what if any animal they were made from. The gravy, bean juice, what ever it was, has left a nasty taste in my mouth. The potato top was bland. Most of it has gone in the bin. Whoever made this concoction and thought it tasted good enough to mass produce, needs their palet checking.
Needs a complete re-think
Absolutely ghastly. Cheap sausages, carrots didn't taste right with the sausages and then the gravy tasted synthetic and yukky. The mash topping was fine. No-one in my hungry family wanted to finish it.
Tasteless!
It was a bit tasteless especially the sausage!
I do not find this pie either peppery or greasy, and nor do the sausages taste worse than those from a tin. I would have liked them browned but there is actually nothing wrong with them. I have ordered another pack while it is still on offer, as it feeds me twice, with a veg on the side to make an easy hot dinner that is tasty and that I enjoy.
Horrible
Horrible - it had a very strange peppery flavour and was very greasy. Threw it away after first mouthful. Wasn't expecting quality sausage for the price but honestly, I have had better sausages from a tin. One of the worst ready meals I have ever had.
Tasty
Very tasty, the family really enjoyed it
I love it
I absolutely love this product and I eat it all myself as it's to good to share. I would highly recommend it to everyone and please don't change or interfere with the recipe as it's the dogs bollocks of a dish
Disappointing
If you’ve seen the reviews for the 800g version you’ll know what to expect . This was also ,sadly ,pretty awful, very peppery and a big disappointment overall
Great for mid week dinner
Was good quality and good value ideal for quick dinner .
Very tasty!
Very tasty! Would serve 3.Great value for money 💰