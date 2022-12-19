We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Sausage & Mash Pie 750G

3.3(15)Write a review
£3.75
£5.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1499kJ
357kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
12.2g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.51g

high

42%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 433kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage slices in gravy, topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Pork sausage slices in onion gravy, topped with mash
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Pork Sausage (16%) [Pork, Water, Pork Rind, Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Chilli, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Sage Extract, Paprika Extract], Water, Carrot, Onion, Swede, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Thyme, White Pepper, Whole Milk, Black Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Sausages filled into non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 - 40 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 10 mins - 1 hr 15 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (346g**)
Energy433kJ / 103kcal1499kJ / 357kcal
Fat3.5g12.2g
Saturates1.2g4.0g
Carbohydrate13.4g46.3g
Sugars1.8g6.3g
Fibre1.4g5.0g
Protein3.7g12.9g
Salt0.73g2.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 750g typically weighs 692g.--
When heated according to instructions.--
15 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Ghastly

1 stars

The worst ready meal I've ever had. The sausage was indescribable, couldn't tell you what if any animal they were made from. The gravy, bean juice, what ever it was, has left a nasty taste in my mouth. The potato top was bland. Most of it has gone in the bin. Whoever made this concoction and thought it tasted good enough to mass produce, needs their palet checking.

Needs a complete re-think

1 stars

Absolutely ghastly. Cheap sausages, carrots didn't taste right with the sausages and then the gravy tasted synthetic and yukky. The mash topping was fine. No-one in my hungry family wanted to finish it.

Tasteless!

3 stars

It was a bit tasteless especially the sausage!

I do not find this pie either peppery or greasy, a

4 stars

I do not find this pie either peppery or greasy, and nor do the sausages taste worse than those from a tin. I would have liked them browned but there is actually nothing wrong with them. I have ordered another pack while it is still on offer, as it feeds me twice, with a veg on the side to make an easy hot dinner that is tasty and that I enjoy.

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible - it had a very strange peppery flavour and was very greasy. Threw it away after first mouthful. Wasn't expecting quality sausage for the price but honestly, I have had better sausages from a tin. One of the worst ready meals I have ever had.

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty, the family really enjoyed it

I love it

5 stars

I absolutely love this product and I eat it all myself as it's to good to share. I would highly recommend it to everyone and please don't change or interfere with the recipe as it's the dogs bollocks of a dish

Disappointing

1 stars

If you’ve seen the reviews for the 800g version you’ll know what to expect . This was also ,sadly ,pretty awful, very peppery and a big disappointment overall

Great for mid week dinner

4 stars

Was good quality and good value ideal for quick dinner .

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty! Would serve 3.Great value for money 💰

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

