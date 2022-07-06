Tesco 2 Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets 250G

Enjoy this fish it's some soft when cooked and aff
Enjoy this fish it's some soft when cooked and affordable.
Nice meaty fish that's easy to cook
This is fantastic
Good value and tasty
I personally don’t eat fish …but bought it for my hubby It cooked beautiful and he said it was lovely Just simply cooked by frying coated in egg and flour …it took minutes to prepare and eaten as a fish and chip lunch …good value too
Just as good as more expensive fish
Had in place of more expensive fish and very tasty it was too, wrapped in ham. Just as good.
Cannot stand this fish Did not realise it was a substitution until I unpacked my shopping. Cooking for the cat,
Delicious nice fresh fillets .
Good quality, cooked as advised, but tasted very earthy! I didn’t enjoy it.
Lovely fish. Taste very light. Main thing is that it doesn't smell when you grill it
Good quality, great taste and at a reasonable price