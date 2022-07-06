We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets 250G

4.6(42)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 2 Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets 250G
£ 2.75
£11.00/kg
Clubcard Price

One typical basa fillet

Energy
458kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

low

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillets, defrosted.
  • With firm, white flesh and a mild, delicate flavour, basa is an excellent value alternative to cod and sourced from Vietnam. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Hand filleted and carefully chosen for a flaky texture.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium Heat - 6-8 mins For best results pan fry. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Cod, Haddock & White Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

42 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Enjoy this fish it's some soft when cooked and aff

5 stars

Enjoy this fish it's some soft when cooked and affordable.

Meaty

4 stars

Nice meaty fish that's easy to cook

Brilliant

5 stars

This is fantastic

Good value and tasty

5 stars

I personally don’t eat fish …but bought it for my hubby It cooked beautiful and he said it was lovely Just simply cooked by frying coated in egg and flour …it took minutes to prepare and eaten as a fish and chip lunch …good value too

Just as good as more expensive fish

5 stars

Had in place of more expensive fish and very tasty it was too, wrapped in ham. Just as good.

Cat food

1 stars

Cannot stand this fish Did not realise it was a substitution until I unpacked my shopping. Cooking for the cat,

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious nice fresh fillets .

Good quality, cooked as advised, but tasted very e

2 stars

Good quality, cooked as advised, but tasted very earthy! I didn’t enjoy it.

Lovely fish

5 stars

Lovely fish. Taste very light. Main thing is that it doesn't smell when you grill it

Good quality, great taste and at a reasonable pric

5 stars

Good quality, great taste and at a reasonable price

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here